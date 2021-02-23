MONTICELLO — Bergie’s Place announced on its Facebook site last week that it would close its restaurant in downtown Monticello permanently.
It’s owner, Pete Bergstrom, died on Jan. 27. The restaurant was located at 106 S. Charter St., across form the Piatt County Courthouse.
“On behalf of Linda Bergstrom, we want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out, shared a message, called the restaurant, and stopped by Bergie’s Place. The outpouring of support and the stories you’ve shared have been touching. Pete was loved by many, and we’ve continued to feel that love over the last month,” said the Facebook post.
“We are writing today to share with you that we will permanently close Bergie’s Place. This decision was not an easy one to make. The past five years that Bergie’s has existed on the Square in Monticello have been some of the most fun (and delicious) years we’ve known. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving you in the restaurant, in our makeshift “patio” under the tents, and at your special events as caterers. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives here in Monticello.
“As the Bergstrom family moves forward in this next chapter of their lives, please keep Linda in your thoughts and prayers. And again, we thank all of you for a great five years in business, and especially for all that you’ve done for us in the past month.”