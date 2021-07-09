MONTICELLO — The director of the Piatt County Nursing Home told his county board committee Thursday that an improved ventilation system for the facility may be a good use for a portion of the county’s COVID-19 relief funds.
“We came up against an airborne virus, and in this environment they’re almost unstoppable,” Porter said.
He added improved air handling would also help keep moisture that gathers in the building during humid days, including on the floor of the dining room just last week.
“We battle it every summer.”
The nursing home had an outbreak in December that resulted in seven deaths from COVID-19 complications. While difficult to stop completely, Porter said if there had been a better air handling system, “I think it would have saved lives.”
The nursing home director was careful to add, however, that there are many needs by various agencies that could use a portion of the $3.1 million the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.
At a meeting between some county agencies held last week, he said the consensus was that “we want to see everyone made whole.”
Porter specifically mentioned the Piatt County Mental Health Center, which he said “took a big hit” during the pandemic.
Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman told the county board in May that he expected a $300,000 deficit this fiscal year due to COVID-19 fallout, mostly due to mitigations limiting the amount of clients the center can see.
“The bottom line is the mental health center needs your support,” Kirkman said at the May 12 county board session.
Area Congressman Rodney Davis has also advocated for the center, sending a letter May 21 to County Board Chairman Ray Spencer askng him to consider using ARPA funds to help bridge the mental health center’s funding gap.
While noting help was not available through Davis’ Community Project Funding effort, Davis said “it is likely an eligible expense through the federal program they are now applying for (ARPA) that is administered by units of local government such as Piatt County.”
Adding that he has “seen firsthand the outstanding work they do, I urge you to give their request the utmost attention.”
The county is still in the initial stages of figuring out what ARPA funds will be used for, with consultant Bellwether helping them figure out what projects would be eligible for the funding influx.
As for the nursing home, Committee Chairman Gail Jones asked Porter to come up with a list of three items in order of importance for his facility.
Porter said the air handling system was the only one that he had on his list at this point.
Audience member Tom Corbin asked if the relief funds could help what he sees as a weary staff at the nursing home, possibly through additional staffing.
Porter said Bellwether is researching whether that would be eligible, but said there are efforts underway to support staff, including services from the mental health center as well as more paid days off for employees.
“We are looking at everything to alleviate that (fatigue),” Porter said.
One difficulty has been finding enough Certified Nursing Assistants to staff the facility. Porter said he hopes there will be more applicants after expanded unemployment benefits expire in July. He said the nursing home is also considering a pay bump for CNAs, which start at $15 at the nursing home.
In other action, Porter noted:
—As of the day of the meeting, the nursing home had 77 residents, close to the maximum capacity of between 82 and 85 people; and
—is nearly complete with cyber security upgrades at the mandate of the county insurance carrier.