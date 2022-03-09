MONTICELLO — Actress Betty White continues to help fund one of her major passions — helping animals — even after her Dec. 31 death.
A Facebook generated “Betty White Challenge” in January to raise money for animal shelters and other animal welfare agencies was embraced by the Animal Hospital of Monticello, which ended up raising nearly $7,500 for the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
“We created a post on Faceboook saying we were collecting donations for it, encouraging donations for the PCAS, and we got $500 that first day,” Animal Hospital Practice Manager Bailey Rudisill said.
The strong start continued through the week, with patrons donating $3,741 total. The Animal Hospital matched that, writing a check of about $7,500 to the county shelter, which will soon start a large fundraiser to construct a new building.
The PCAS is currently renting a portion of the former county annex building near Monticello’s downtown, which serves its purposes of sheltering mostly felines, but was not constructed for that purpose.
The shelter has purchased land on Raymond Road in Monticello — somewhat appropriately across the street from the Robert Milligan Memorial Dog Park — and plans are drawn up for a 5,000 square foot building, tripling its current space.
“We’ve got about a third of what we need” to start construction, said shelter director Diana McPheeters. “We’d like to have $600,000 to $700,000 in the bank. We have about a third of that.”
As soon as more firm costs are obtained, which are ever changing due to construction cost increases, a major fundraiser will be launched. At that point, an anonymous patron has pledged to match up to $100,000 of those donations.
McPheeters is looking forward to having a building specifically set up to shelter animals.
“It’s going to be really nice, because all of the kennels will have a window, even if there are four kennels in a room, each kennel will have its own window. That’s something we’re lacking where we’re at.”
There will also be sinks in every room, which will increase sanitation efforts.
The shelter has received the proper zoning, and the City of Monticello has waived permit fees to help with the cause.
Funds for the project can be donated to the shelter through its website, www.piattanimals.org/ or through its Facebook page.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Animal Hospital of Monticello at 719 W. Bridge St.
Rudisill, a 12-year employee of the animal hospital, notes that every dollar raised goes to take care of local animals.
“They’re all volunteer, and all donation based. They don’t get any tax funds, and don’t pay any of their workers, employees,” she said.