Annamarie Violet Defend
Eric and Rachel Defend of White Heath announce the birth of a daughter, born Dec. 4, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Annamarie Violet Defend weighed 6 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 19 inches long at birth.
She has three siblings: Audriana, 7; Isaac, 5 and Elijah, 3.
Grandparents are Tim and Kim King of Monticello and Dan and Virginia Defend of Monticello.
Annamarie’s father is a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar in Decatur. His mother homeschools her children and teaches violin.