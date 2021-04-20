The Red Cross says donations are at their lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and encourages eligible donors to give blood.
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 12 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 in the fellowship hall of Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Road in Monticello.
For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2676 (1-800-RED-CROSS) or visit redcrossblood.org. To save time, use RapidPass. More info is available at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Results are known within two weeks.