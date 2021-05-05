A Bement Community Blood Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the Bement Lions Club Community Center, 117 S. Macon St., Bement.
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email after their donation. Also, all donations will receive a COVID antibody test. Donors will see results from their antibody tests in their donor app or online profile within 1-2 weeks. To schedule an appointment visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Bement or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).