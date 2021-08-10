The next Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Road, Monticello.
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Please consider donating.
More info
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate blood use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).