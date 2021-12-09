The next Red Cross Blood Drive for Monticello is scheduled for 12 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. It will be held at a new location: The library room of the Monticello Community Building, 201 N. State St.
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Please consider donating.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate blood use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).