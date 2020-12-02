CPA and Monticello-based financial consultant Kendall King has been extremely busy of late, helping government agencies save money on existing borrowing due to near-historic low interest rates.
He told the DeLand-Weldon school board on Nov. 23 that a refinancing of 2014 series bonds would save the district about $46,000 in interest costs.
“Perhaps the one silver lining this year is interest rates are the lowest we’ve seen them in the last 50 years. It’s just insane to see how low interest rates have dropped. You can go get a 15-year fixed rate mortgage at 2 percent or less, and that’s just crazy. We haven’t seen that in a long time,” said King, of King Financial Consulting.
While the D-W bonds are not callable until December of 2022, King said the district could perform an “advance refunding,” where current interest rates would be locked in and money placed in escrow to pay them off and refinance the bonds in two years.
He said there could be a slight reduction in interest savings due to the fact money in escrow typically earns less than what is netted through other investments, but added that with the currently low rates that difference should be small.
The district could also just wait until December of 2022 to refinance. King said that would be the best option only if interest rates remain where they are now or drop even more.
With advance refunding, the average interest rate on the bonds would drop nearly two percent to an average of around 2.19 percent.
D-W could also buy its own bonds – about $937,000 – with fund reserves. By saving the interest paid plus earning interest as the bond holder, King said that it would result in an estimated $96,000 positive difference for the district the last remaining seven years of the bonds, which are due to be paid off in 2027.
King said the district could also choose to purchase only a portion of its own bonds and refinance the remainder.
The tactic of purchasing your own bonds is relatively new, with the Monticello school district being one of the first in the state to take advantage of it in 2015. That move will mean an estimated $620,000 positive difference versus a traditional bond purchase.
No decision was made by the D-W board, but it will be discussed further at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The 2014 bonds funded health, life and safety work on the DeLand-Weldon campus, which included installation of air conditioning, exterior brick repair and new windows.
Bonds taken out in 2019 for building work that included the installation of secure entries are not callable until 2027.
Complaint over drug testing
Audience member Bill Schmidt complained about the recently-approved drug testing policy, which requires students driving to campus and those participating in extracurricular activities to opt into random drug testing.
“I wholeheartedly disagree with drug testing without suspicion as a matter of principle, but I also find the policy counter productive and likely to harm the students most at risk for alcohol and drug problems,” said Schmidt.
“You have a kid who’s on the edge, who maybe uses on occasion. That kid needs to be in scholastic bowl, or basketball, or track of something. It improves their chances of drugs not becoming a problem,” he added. “You think that kid is going to go out for basketball? Or scholastic bowl? Or whatever? The opposite is true. You’re driving kids away.”
But board members held fast on the policy, two years in the making and approved in October.
“I have zero tolerance for drugs, and the fact that a child could be driving to school and injure one of my children walking in from school or walking out to the bus scares me to death. And we have had many issues over the past years when this has been an issue, and that’s one of the reasons this came into discussion two years ago,” said School Board President Jamie Dunn.
“It’s a safety issue, and if we’re able to save one student from being injured, it’s worthwhile” added board member Joshua Shofner.
Schmidt disagreed.
“On the whole logic of ‘if this protects one kid’. You can’t make good public policy based on worst case scenario. It just doesn’t work that way,” he told the board.
Letters were read at the board meeting from two students – Wyatt and Lily Summers – who both endorsed random testing.
“I believe that random drug testing is a great idea, and I only wish it had started a long time ago, as I know there are students that are using drugs on and off school property,” said Wyatt Summers. “As for the uproar about not letting kids play sports if they don’t test or test positive: Well, sports are a privilege and not a right.”
“I have heard others say that our parents should be dealing with this, but let’s be honest. We can hide a lot of things from our parents and they would never know,” added Lily Summers.
Schmitt also complained that there was not enough parental input when crafting the policy, but Shofner noted the process was “not done under a shroud of darkness. It was anything but that.” He noted the issue was covered repeatedly in the Piatt County Journal-Republican as well as on at least one area television station.
No changes were made to the drug policy at the meeting.
Another audience member complained about what she felt was a lack of detailed communication regarding COVID-19 information coming from the district.
Alycia Brockman asked for weekly updates on active cases in the D-W community, how contract tracing is conducted, what triggers district-wide e-learning, and what outside mental health services are available to students.
She said information is going out, but feels more detail is needed.
“If I hear my child (could be a close contact), I want all of the details of that. How close was the contact? What was the situation? How close was he to my kid? All of this could be something that, when you call parents about close contact, is information I want,” she said.
Superintendent Amanda Geary said there is a balance between getting information out and ensuring privacy.
“The people who have needed to know, know. The people who needed to be contacted, were contacted,” she said.
To which Brockman responded, “I live in this district, and I need to know. You don’t think so?”
Geary said after the meeting that school officials would begin providing more information to the community.
“The district will be sending out updated IDPH guidelines as we get them. We are also working on a template to share out to our school community that shows weekly COVID data counts,” said Geary.
Other action
In other action, the board:
– Heard that Wyatt Summers was an honorable mention member of the News-Gazette All-Area Boys Golf Team, participating with the Blue Ridge team this fall;
– placed the tentative 2020 tax levy, payable with 2021 real estate taxes, on display. Final action is expected next month; and
– decided to advertise internally for a secretary to take minutes of school board open sessions. That role has traditionally been done by the school board secretary.