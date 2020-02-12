Blue Ridge Connect March 9
The Blue Ridge school district’s 4th Annual Connect will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Blue Ridge High School library. A light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Join the Blue Ridge school board and administrators for informal conversations about the schools. Gain insights in the direction of the district, and talk with district leaders about your thoughts, concerns and questions.
For details, go to https://5il.co/cq5h. To RSVP, call 309-928-9141 or go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BlueRidgeConnect by March 4.
Blood drive on Feb. 25
The American Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by Kirby Auxiliary, will be held from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Open Hearts Foursquare Fellowship Hall, located at 762 E. 1700 N. Rd. Monticello.
Walk-ins are welcome, however appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org.
Library events announced
The Allerton Public Library announces the following upcoming events. For more information, call the library at 217-762-4676.
Monday, Feb. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Babysitting Clinic
Monday, March 2: 2 p.m. – Birdhouse Adult Craft
Thursday, March 5: 2 p.m. – Orphan Train Presentation
Monday, March 30: 2 to 3:30 p.m. – Heart Healthy Cooking
March 27 through April 2 – Teen Art Show with Monticello High School
April 2-9: The Center Art Show
AARP free tax help
The AARP Free Tax Preparation program is once again being offered at the Allerton Public Library in Monticello.
The program will run through April 11 on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. To schedule appointments, call the library at 217-762-4676.
Faith in Action support group meetings
Piatt County Faith in Action announces the following support group meetings
Tuesday, Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – Stroke Support Group in the Maple Point Education Room
Tuesday, Feb. 25: 1 p.m. – Caregivers Support Group in the Maple Point Dining Room
Tuesday, March 3: 1:30 p.m. – Low Vision Support Group in Tatman Village Private Dining Room
Nails Are Us March 2
Nails Are Us will be offered on March 2. To make an appointment, call Nancy at 217-620-8301 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 24-25.
Seymour UM Men supper
The Seymour United Methodist Men Pancake Supper will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, followed by a pie auction and music by Mackville from 7 to 9 p.m.
The church is located at 107 N. Main St. in Seymour.
Niagara Falls trip, Community Day
Faith in Action will be sponsoring a bus tour July 12 to 18 to Niagara Falls and Toronto. For more information, call Faith in Action at 217-762-7575 ext 2.
Also, March 3 will be Faith in Actions Community Day at Monicals.
Wild Woodpeckers at Rock Springs
Young children with an adult buddy are invited to Rock Springs Nature Center for Preschool Peepers: Wild Woodpeckers at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Children and their adult buddies will explore these unique birds, and make a woodpecker craft to take home. All supplies will be provided. Preschool Peepers programs are ideal for ages 3-5, but all ages are welcome. This program is free, but participants must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 14 at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Rock Springs Nature Center is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Men’s Conference
The Champaign Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at New Horizon United Methodist Church, 3002 West Bloomington Road, Champaign.
The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual. Pre-registration is requested. Discounted student and group rates are available.
Iron Sharpens Iron, a nationwide men’s ministry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
The goal of the ISI ministry is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches, and communities. For details, please call 860.233.8136, visit the Iron Sharpens Iron page on Facebook, or browse www.IronSharpensIron.net.
Owl Prowl planned for Feb. 22
Look for owls at night with Macon County Conservation District staff during an Owl Prowl at Griswold Conservation Area from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Learn about these forest-dwelling nocturnal predators. We’ll explore what makes these birds unique, then walk to find some. For all ages, and there is a charge. Participants must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 21 at MaconCountyConservation.org. Dress for the weather.
Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound.