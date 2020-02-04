Supper at DeLand Legion
A Chicken, Fish and Mountain Oyster Supper will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the DeLand American Legion Hall. It is being organized by the Sons of the American Legion.
The menu will also include potato salad, baked beans, bread and butter. There is a charge, which is discounted for children 10 years old and younger.
Music will be provided from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln Day Dinner at museum
The Piatt County Museum announces its first annual Lincoln Day Dinner and Program at the Monticello Community Building on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., preceded by appetizers and refreshments starting at 5:30 p.m. and an opportunity to view Lincoln artifacts collected by local historian Christopher “Abe” Cody-Bantz.
There is a cost for tickets, with a discounted rates for couples. The program, by Christopher “Abe” Cody-Bantz, will start at 8 p.m. Catering will be by Lucia’s Catering.. All proceeds will benefit the Piatt County Museum.
Advanced reservations are needed by Feb. 9, and can be obtained by calling Christopher Cody at 217-762-5876.
Logan Kirby at Bement Opry
Logan Kirby will be the guest artist at the Bement County Opry at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Kirby is a country gentleman that gives his all every time he performs. He does a variety of music from Johnny Cash to Elvis Presley.
The Masonic lodge will serve chili, corn bread, ham or turkey sandwich, desert and drink for a separate fee.
Upcoming artists include: Feb. 21 – Cindy and Ron Crawford; March 6 – Ron Devore; March 20 – Deb Schneider; April 3 – Mike Porter; April 17 – Marvin Lee; May 1 – Terry Smith; May 15 – Linda Thomas
Predators of the Prairie
Join a naturalist to learn about the Predators of the Prairie at Rock Springs Nature Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. After some time indoors, we’ll journey outside to try to spot some! Dress for the weather. This program is free and for all ages, but you must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 7 at MaconCountyConservation.org.