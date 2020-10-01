Carle offers drive-thru flu shots
Adults and children (6 and older) may get their annual flu shots without leaving their car outside the Carle Monticello facility on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. This is being offered as a convenience for individuals from 8 a.m. to noon on each day in Monticello at 1002 Medical Center Drive.
High dose flu shots will be available only for individuals 65 years of age and older. Parents of children who are part of the Vaccines for Children program need to schedule a flu vaccination with the child’s health care provider.
There is a cost for the vaccinations. Carle will not offer nasal FluMist.
Carle requires a mask for anyone over the age of 2 at the drive-through clinic. Also, please remember clothing worn to the drive-through clinic should provide easy access by medical personnel to an adult arm, or a toddler’s thigh.
No appointment is necessary at the community flu clinics. Carle Physician Group patients may choose direct billing and must bring their clinic number and insurance card to do so. Medicare patients must bring their Medicare cards for direct billing. Non-Medicare or non-Carle Physician Group patients should be prepared to pay at the time of service.
For more information, call the Carle flu hotline at 217-326-5000 or visit carle.org/flu.
Petitions for potential nominees available in Mansfield
The office of the clerk for the Village of Mansfield now has Petition for Nomination packets available, which can now be circulated for the spring 2021 election.
The positions open for election are: board president and three trustees, all 4-year terms. Please call 217-489-4801, ext 508 to arrange for pick-up of a packet, or email vomclerk@gmail.com.
Rock Springs bike trail maintenance planned
The Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail, linking Rock Springs Conservation Area and Fairview Park, will be temporarily closed for maintenance Monday, September 28 through Friday, October 2, weather permitting.
Maintenance taking place during this short closure will include surface patching, and rebuilding the approaches in the northernmost bridge for a smooth, even transition between the path and the bridge.
“Unfortunately, the best time to conduct this kind of maintenance is when the weather is working in our favor,” says Operations Manager, Shane Ravellette. “So, even though the weather is nice right now, we appreciate your patience while we work on the trail.”
See trail conditions and closures at any time, on under the “News & Announcements” section on the homepage of the Macon County Conservation District’s website: MaconCountyConservation.org.
Mattex expands
Mattex Service Company, which has locations in Champaign, Monticello and Mattoon, said it will become the new owner of Rardin Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Mattoon on Oct. 1.
A provider of heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services in business since 1994, Mattex first opened a storefront in Mattoon in 2018. When locally-owned Rardin merges into Mattex next month, it will serve customers in Mattoon, Charleston, Arthur, Arcola, Sullivan, Neoga and surrounding areas, the company said.