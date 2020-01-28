Mudpuppy Festival Feb. 1 at Monarch
The Third Annual Mudpuppy Festival is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Monarch Brewing Company, 212 S. Independence St., Monticello.
There will be kids’ crafts, games and activities, food, face painting and a 50-50 raffle, all to celebrate one of the Sangamon River’s coolest creatures.
Super Bowl Party at Villas
A Super Bowl Party/Chili Cookoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Villas of Holly Brook, 901 Medical Center Dr. in Monticello. Attendees can bring their “famous” chili and enjoy the super bowl, and vote on the best chili.
Piatt County Camera Club
Those interested in photography are welcome to attend the next meeting of the Piatt County Camera Club at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Click Studio, 113 ½ S. State St., above CF&H Insurance. The meetings include monthly photo challenges, hands-in projects and discussion of a variety of photo topics each month. Additional details are also available on the Camera Club Facebook page.
Valentines Day event at Villas
The Villas of Holly Brook in Monticello will host a Valentines Party and Dance at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Dust off your dance shoes and party and dance to music from the 1930s through the 1950s.
Bellflower Lions Club dinner
The Bellflower Lion’s Club will be hosting its annual “all-you-can-eat” pancake and sausage supper on from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The meal will be served in the cafeteria of the Bellflower Community Center.
There is a cost for the meal, and children ages 10 and under eat free. The members of the Lion’s Club are dedicated to the Village and all that live there.