Sangamon Township Clean-Up Days
Sangamon Township Clean-Up Days are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Sangamon Township Shed in White Heath. It is open to Sangamon Township residents.
Fees are charged for items being dropped off, according to the size of vehicle. The fees are at the discretion of township officials.
Refrigerators, air conditioners and batteries will be accepted, but must be separated from other waste.
No electronics, yard waste, special waste, tires, paint, fencing or hazardous materials will be accepted.
For more information, contact Township Supervisor Kathleen Piatt at 217-722-1891; Clerk Kevin Duff at 217-687-5163 or Highway Commissioner Larry Sebens at 217-840-2277.
Trapping drawing for Clinton Lake
A drawing to determine trapping privileges at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area will take place Saturday, Oct. 31. Permit applicants must submit their name and address prior to the drawing.
Please contact Clinton Lake SRA by phone at 217-935-8722 or email dnr.clintonlake@illinois.gov to inquire about trapping and to submit your name for the drawing.
Trapping will not take place at Weldon Springs State Park during the 2020-2021 season.
Servicemember info sought
Monticello Area Military Service Recognition (MAMSR) salutes the members of our community who are currently serving in a branch of the United States Armed Forces by displaying a sign with the service member’s name and branch of service at one of the four main entrances to Monticello.
For more information or to submit a servicemember for recognition please call Bill at 217-480-5116.
Nature Day Camp Oct. 10
Rock Springs Nature Center is offering a Nature Day Camp for children ages 6-12 on Saturdays, on Oct. 10. Camp will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children can join a naturalist for “Changing Seasons” on Oct. 10. Campers must bring a sack lunch and bottle of water. There is a fee to take part. Participants must pre-register online by noon the day before camp at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Both camp days will be limited to a maximum of 20 children. Face coverings will be required. We will conduct temperature checks on all campers when they arrive. If a child has a temperature, they will not be able to attend. Camp will meet and be held outdoors, at the Information Shelter on the north end of the parking lot.
Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Pawpaw Hike on Sept. 20
Join a naturalist for a Pawpaw Hike at Sand Creek Conservation Area at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. Participants will walk through Sand Creek Conservation Area’s wooded habitats, and search for fruiting pawpaw trees along the way. This program is free and for all ages, but attendees must pre-register online by noon on Sept. 18 at MaconCountyConservation.org. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Sand Creek Conservation Area is located four miles south of downtown Decatur, at 4314 South Franklin Street Road. To get to Sand Creek from Decatur, go south on US 51 and turn left onto South Franklin Street Road. Watch for signs. Parking is available.
Mini-Camp: Acorns Sept. 22-23
Children ages 1-5 with one adult buddy are invited to Rock Springs Nature Center for Mini Camp: Acorns. This Mini Camp will be offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Sept. 23. Campers will look at how nature prepares for winter by creating seeds, like acorns. These camps provide a great opportunity for young ones to learn about nature alongside other children, with the comfort of a loved one nearby.
There is a cost to take part and space is limited. Participants must pre-register online by noon the day before camp at MaconCountyConservation.org. Face coverings and social distancing required. Due to COVID-19, Nature Center officials ask that only one adult accompany each camper.
Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.