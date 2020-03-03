State’s Attorney candidates meet and greet
A Meet and Greet for Piatt County’s state’s attorney candidates will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Piatt County Farm Bureau (basement meeting room), 427 W. Marion St., Monticello. All are invited to attend.
BHS seeking military graduates
Bement High School would like to recognize any graduate who has served in the armed forces.
Please submit an 8 x 10 inch picture and attach name, branch of service and years served to the high school office by April 30.
All pictures will be displayed in the lower high school hallway or in the cafeteria.
Piatt County Camera Club meeting
If you are interested in photography, we’d like to invite you to the next Piatt County Camera Club meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Click Studio, 113 ½ S. State St. above CF&H Insurance. The group has monthly photo challenges, hands on projects and discusses a variety of photo topics each month.
For more details reach out through the Camera Club’s Facebook page.
Fish Fry Friday in Bement
The Bement American Legion will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Legion, 201 W. Wilson St., Bement. Everyone welcome. For more information, contact Harold Ard at 217-649 4868.
Night Hikes planned this spring
Venture into the darkness during one of several Night Hikes at Griswold Conservation Area this spring. Choose from Saturday, March 7, April 18, and May 23, each from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
During this naturalist-led hike, we’ll use our senses to find our way through the woods. Discover what makes your eyes, ears, and nose work at night. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.
Participants must pre-register online no later than the morning before the hike at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound, IL, just 20 minutes south of Decatur. To get to Griswold Conservation Area from Decatur, go south on Route 48 for 12 miles, turn right onto Blue Mound Rd. and right onto Meridian Rd. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.