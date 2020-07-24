Graduation for the class of 2020 looked different this year with a parade earlier this year for Cerro Gordo High School graduates, but the school district postponed the passing out of diplomas rather than cancelling it.
The Dewitt-Piatt County Health Department has approved their plan for a smaller than usual outdoor ceremony, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Saturday, July 25 outside on the high school football field.
Normally graduations are open to the entire public, but due to covid-19 restrictions graduates have been given four tickets each for family members. Face masks are required when social distancing is not possible under the guidelines section of the letter that Principal Jeremy Rodebaugh submitted on July 11.
As far as guidelines, the letter states, “masks should be worn at all times by graduates and family members while in the school building with the exception of individual pictures. Face coverings are not required outside if social distance is maintained (6 feet apart). Social distancing measures should be followed at all times including no close contact between students and non family members.
“Seats will be prearranged in groups of no more than 50 following social distancing guidelines and are not to be moved.”