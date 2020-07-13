The Bryant Cottage State Historic Site will reopen on Wednesday, July 15. The home that played a key role in the planning of the infamous Lincoln-Douglas debates has been closed since March 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are asking that people come in small groups for tours – most people already come in groups of five or fewer so that shouldn't be an issue,” said Site Coordinator April Rothenbach. “Masks are encouraged, and we will be practicing social distancing as best as we can inside the cottage.”
Surfaces will also be sanitized after each tour.
The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information call the site at 217-678-8184.