MONTICELLO — Just like owning a business, there has been one emphasis that has remained constant with the City of Monticello,Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street’s Business Bootcamp program, which will kick off a 12th session on Feb. 15.
The only thing that stays the same? The fact that things will change for a business, especially young ones.
“Expect the unexpected,” City of Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said, noting it is one of the best pieces of advice startups can take to heart.
“You can have the best business plan, and you can have it fully capitalized, have all your ducks in a row, no issues, and there’s always going to be something: Whether you don’t open on time, or a labor shortage. You have to be able to pivot, and you have to be able to ask for help.”
The bootcamp program started in 2015 in an effort to fill vacancies in the downtown business district. Modeled after a successful effort in Marion, Virginia, Monticello’s program has seen more than 200 people from seven counties take part.
It has also helped fill most of those downtown-area vacancies, with participants including the owners of Hartfield Book Company, Lisa Shreffler Photography, Bespoke Gift Company, KDK by Design and The Zybel House.
All of those earned a $5,000 grant as winners of their particular session to help pay for some initial costs of having a storefront.
McFarland said it has also resulted in increased networking along local businesses, which she thinks helped many of them navigate the COVID-19 crisis for business owners.
“The value of this program that it is proven is it strengthened the network and connections of the small business community,” she said.
Nicole Stewart, a 2018 bootcamp winner and owner of Hartfield Book Co., totally agrees.
“By far, the most valuable thing I got from bootcamp was connections. I met the designer who ended up doing the layout and design for the store, the person who made our custom cash wrap, the insurance broker we use, the realtor who helped me find our space, the accountant we use (who recommended an attorney),” she said.
“A lot of the most valuable relationships I have now — both personally and professionally — came out of bootcamp.”
Emma Curcuru, a bootcamp participant whose Just Bee Acai food truck business recently landed a storefront in the University of Illinois Union, concurs that business connections she developed at the Monticello seminars were extremely helpful.
“Monticello’s Business Bootcamp surrounds you with others who are on a similar path as you — pursuing their dreams and desiring to share that with the community of people around them. This in itself is such a valuable resource. Having the courage and skills needed to lean into those individuals for advice, encouragement and celebration led me to more personal and business growth than any single lecture could ever offer,” Curcuru said.
“For that, I am most grateful for how the Monticello Business Bootcamp taught me how to network and the importance of continuing to do so as a business owner.’
McFarland is also pleasantly surprised the bootcamp program is still thriving.
“I thought it would have run its course by now. The thing we have to keep remembering is there is always going to be someone wanting to start a business.”
Just like business plans need to be flexible, so does the business bootcamp program. McFarland said they have nixed some of the global thinking and localized it.
For example, one of the sessions this go-round is humorously titled, “What No One Told You Before You Opened (or at least you didn’t listen when they did...), which will be presented by McFarland and Chamber Director Shelly Crawford-Stock.
The five bootcamp sessions will be Tuesday nights Feb. 15 through March 22, and will also include:
— Week 1: “Tales from a start-up business owner” and “Business Plans: Your Playbook, Elevator Speech & Lifeline,” “Finding Your Mission, Vision & Values in Your Business Plan” and “Business Startup Roadmap.”
— Week 2: Small Business Numbers,” “Cover Your...Business” and “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business...Legally.”
— Week 3: “Show Me the Money! – Lending & SBA,” Woking with Your Health Department,” “The Devil’s in the Details — Site Selection, Codes & Resources.”
— Week 4: “Revamping Your Marketing Strategy,” “What’s our Brand?” “Mastering Social Media”
— Week 5: “What No One Told You Before You Opened (or at least you didn’t listen when they did...)” Business plan presentations will also be judged.
Those wanting additional information can go to www.monticellobootcamp.com. Registration for this round is being capped at 20 participants.
McFarland said participation is not contingent on people taking part in the business plan grant process. She said some — including established business owners — show up to the selected sessions they are interested in.
And with the Business Bootcamp program firmly established, she’s pretty sure it and/or other similar efforts will continue.
“We put a lot of attention on downtown, and that’s not going to stop as long as we’re here. We’ll just keep moving forward,” McFarland said.
Grant winners
Grant winners for past Business Bootcamp sessions:
— Fall, 2015: Samantha Koon, The Zybell House Bakery & Market
— Spring, 2016: Matt Miller, Monarch Brewing Company
— Fall, 2016: No grant winner recommended
— Spring, 2017: Susan and Jeff Ryan, Susie Lu’s Cakes & Pastries
— Fall, 2017: Rebekah and Andy Bradley, Sangamon Meat & Sausage Company
— Spring, 2018: Nicole Stewart, Hartfield Book Company
— Fall, 2018: Katie Keman, KDK by Design
— Spring, 2019: (No grant winner recommended)
— Fall, 2019: Tasha Dunaway and Jeff Zumwalt, Bespoke Gift Company
— Spring, 2020: Program postponed due to COVID-19
— Spring, 2021: Lisa Bourne, Lisa Shreffler Photography