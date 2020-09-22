Now that there is a more stable funding mechanism for downtown development through a recently established business district, city officials in Monticello say its time for its downtown grant programs to “grow up.”
That has led to the drafting of a formal business development improvement program, with more strict guidelines that include redevelopment agreements with applicants in order to receive grants. It also allows for two application periods per year instead of the current annual distribution, and basically combines the current facade improvement and life-safety grant programs.
“I’ve been through all eight (Monticello) Main Street directors, and they’ve all had kind of the same issue with how the facade grant program was administered,” said City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland
“It was kind of loosey-goosey. It was subject to different interpretations. One director would say this was o.k., another would say it wasn’t,” she told the city council on Sept. 14.
McFarland added the new mechanism means council members will also approve grants through a formal ordinance, instead of through the monthly claims process.
“This is a more transparent mechanism,” she said. “It’s kind of making our program a little more grown up, I think.”
The plan would combine and replace the current facade and life-safety grant programs, which have been totaling about $50,000 in allocations yearly.
Council members were receptive. Alderman Mike Koon did wonder if it was unrealistic for December applications to be judged around the holidays.
“The last two weeks of December, that’s around the holidays. Is that feasible, considering he time of the year?” said Koon.
McFarland responded that the people who would be involved with compiling scores for grant applications “were pretty comfortable with that.”
Projects that address any blighting in the business district; facilitate repair, renovation and rehabilitation; address public safety; improve city infrastructure; and/or enhance the sales and property tax base can apply.
“If you work towards one factor, you’re going to accomplish more than one. They’re all related,” said McFarland.
Applicants must be the property owner or tenant that is within the business zone, which includes the downtown square area and several blocks around it. The business district was approved by the city council in 2019. Funded by an added 1 percent sales tax, it is projected to generate about $400,000 per year that can be poured back into improving that area.
Other information about the business district building improvement program:
–Redevelopment agreements between the applicant and the city are required before a grant is awarded;
–The city council approves all program funds, and can award beyond the limit of a 50 percent match up to $10,000 if it desires;
–An applicant is limited to one application every two years;
–Preference will be given to locally-owned, independent and non-franchised or chain businesses. Franchises and chains are eligible, but will receive fewer points in the scoring system;
–A review committee that includes representation from the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street will recommend awards; and
–Applications will be accepted twice per year: Dec. 1-15 for January awards and June 1-15 for July awards.
“This is a more formal and transparent program than we’ve ever had before. It’s multi-agency involvement, it’s public-private partnership,” said City Administrator Terry Summers.