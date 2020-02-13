Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., and Carle Foundation Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital were recently recognized for their commitment to quality and positive outcomes for patients seeking these surgeries.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) selected the area hospitals as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities committed to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
DMH Colleague of the Year named
Decatur Memorial Hospital colleagues selected telecommunications specialist Steve West as the 2019 Colleague of the Year.
Steve, a DMH colleague since 1978, is widely known throughout the hospital for his cheerful
smile and helpful attitude. He was previously named DMH’s Colleague of the Month for August 2019.
“Steve’s number one priority is to provide excellent and personal customer service as
quickly as possible,” says Jim Blackwell, Affiliate Vice President of Information Services. “Steve
comes to work every day with a positive attitude. He works very hard and takes pride in a job well done.”
“His coworkers say you can always count on Steve and he does his job effectively,” Jim says. “They say he works hard and is an inspiration to be around. His approach to work is to do the best he can to help this organization. I appreciate Steve and the excellent work he does for DMH.”
Last year’s winner was patient transportation valet, Brenda Knight.
