MONTICELLO — It’s a busy holiday weekend in Monticello. Mark your calendar for some holly jolly fun:
— Friday, Dec. 3, 4 to 8 p.m.: 5th Mini Christmas Tree Festival by the Monticello Area Arts Council at the Livingston Center. Come vote for your favorite
— Friday, Dec. 3, each hour starting at 5 p.m.: Allerton Park and Retreat Center Holiday Showcase and Holiday Glow Opening Night. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-showcase-glow-opening-night-tickets-183740150737?fbclid=IwAR2-uDm1XeZpl-CSpknV4eJCjUDoUPp_kZlaCrNpM_Hlz9Kyzqo9heWKj4U
The Holiday Glow will continue from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 7-8 and 14-15. No tickets are required (except for Dec. 3), donations will be collected
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.: 5th Mini Christmas Tree Festival by the Monticello Area Arts Council at the Livingston Center. Come vote for your favorite
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Willow Tree Missions Christmas Extravaganza sale, including Christmas décor, bake sale items, craft vendors and personalized ornaments. It will be held at the new Willow Tree Missions building at 100 E. Washington St.
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m.: The Monticello Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The theme is “A Hometown Christmas.” Register a float or parade entry at https://www.monticellochamber.org/form/?uid=42
— Saturday, Dec. 4, times from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Lunch with Santa on the Train. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-with-santa-on-the-train-2021-tickets-170043892861
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 to 5 p.m.: Paint an “Oh Holy Night” scene at Canvas and Corks. Tickets are available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4ca9a823a7fb6-oholynight
— Saturday, Dec. 4, 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Drive Thru Live Nativity at Christy Lutheran Church, 779 East Old Route 47
— Sunday, Dec. 5, 7 to 11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at Piatt County Trail Blazers
— Sunday, Dec. 5, times from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Lunch with Santa on the Train. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-with-santa-on-the-train-2021-tickets-170043892861
— The MacIntosh Light Show is underway, and can be viewed nightly at Rotary Centennial Park in downtown Monticello. The display is synced with music, which can be heard at 101.7-FM
(Note: The Polar Express train ride is also taking place in Monticello the weekend of Dec. 3-5, but the event is sold out).