Cancellations and postponements
(updated 4 p.m.. Tuesday, Feb. 2)
— The Piatt County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday. A decision will be made tomorrow on Thursday.
— Many COVID testing sites in C-U will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. More information in the News-Gazette: https://www.news-gazette.com/weather/carle-closing-virus-testing-sites-wednesday-and-thursday-other-closings-possible/article_72469e60-6cbf-516e-bd20-a808960f414f.html?utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
— The Piatt County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday. A decision will be made tomorrow for Thursday.
SPORTS
— The seventh grade sectional boys basketball championship game between Monticello and Pontiac has been moved from Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday, still at Hoopeston. The winner advances to the IESA state tourney.
— The Monticello High School girls basketball game at St. Thomas More scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday.
SCHOOLS
— Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, no school Wednesday: "Due to the forecasted weather, school is canceled for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2nd. All after-school activities for Wednesday, February 2nd are also canceled. Decisions about future cancellations will be communicated as soon as a decision is made."
— Bement, no school Wednesday or Thursday
— Blue Ridge, e-learning Wednesday and Thursday: “Due to the impending storm, Blue Ridge will be using E-Learning Days for both Wednesday, 2.2.22 and Thursday, 2.3.22. All students will be learning remotely according to their building/grade level remote schedules.
— Cerro Gordo, no school Wednesday or Thursday. “Due to the approaching winter storm, Cerro Gordo Schools will be closed Wednesday, 2/2 and Thursday, 2/3. All after school practices and evening activities are also canceled for 2/2 and 2/3. Everyone stay safe and well!
— Monticello, e-learning Wednesday and Thursday. “Due to impending weather forecasts Monticello Schools will have two E-Learning days (Wed-Thu). A decision about Friday will be made on Thursday. If we are out Friday it will be a snow day.”
The following Piatt County board committee meetings have been rescheduled:
— Building and Grounds Committee: Moved from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Friday
— Mapping Committee: Moved from 9 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday
— Transportation Committee: Moved from 10 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday
— Highway Committee: Moved from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday
* * *
Monticello snow removal policy
MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello is reminding residents of its snow removal and parking policy.
More from Callie Jo McFarland, the city director of community development:
“With the upcoming snow event, I wanted to remind you of the city’s policy on downtown snow removal. The City’s public works department will remove snow and ice as quickly as possible on all the public streets and alleyways, and public parking lots throughout a snow event.
“As you may have noticed, there aren’t many locations to stack the snow out of the way in downtown, so the practice is to temporarily pile the snow in strategic locations to promote safe travel, and then return to the area and remove the piles altogether once the streets are clear. Please be aware that critical roads must be a priority when planning for safe travel. We appreciate your patience throughout this process.
“With any substantial winter event (2 inches of snow or more,) the city will remove the snow on the sidewalks one time after the substantial winter event, and apply ice melt. Please be advised, any maintenance beyond this point is the responsibility of the business or building owner.
“Where accessible by our equipment, the city will clear snow from the sidewalk about four feet wide, making it safely passable for pedestrians. It is the tenant’s/owner’s responsibility to clear their individual access Similar to sidewalks in front of a residence within city limits, the occupant may choose to remove the snow and ice on the sidewalk, without any enforceable action from the city.
“However, it is always good practice to provide easy and safe access for patrons to your business and the downtown by making sure the sidewalk is clear of snow and ice. By removing the snow/ice on the sidewalk in front of your establishment, your liability does not increase nor decrease should an incident occur, as opposed to if you did nothing,” McFarland said.
Sidewalks which the city will remove snow after a substantial winter event — with the exception of areas the tractor cannot access- include:
— Washington Street, between Independence and Market;
— Main Street, between Independence and Market
— Charter Street, between Livingston and Lafayette Street
— State Street, between Livingston and Lafayette Street
“We understand that the south side of the east/west streets, as well as some alleys remain in the shadows of the buildings and often times are difficult to manage. While we will do our best to prevent substantial accumulation, your attention to the sidewalk areas, if they are adjacent to your storefront/building, is required to help make downtown Monticello accessible to all visitors and customers.
“Thank you in advance for your cooperation — be safe!”