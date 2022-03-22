PIATT COUNTY — Barring any independent candidates filing, there will only be one contested Piatt County board race on the ballot this November.
All six board seats — two in each of the three districts — are up for election following the decennial redistricting.
Three filed nominating petitions for District No. 1 in the June 28 primary: Incumbents Ray Spencer and Jerry Edwards on the Republican side, and former board member Kathleen Piatt on the Democratic ballot.
The trio will face off for two open positions in that district this November.
There will apparently be no opposition in the other two county board districts unless independents file after the primary. In District No. 2, incumbent Republicans Gail Jones and newcomer R. Michael Beam have filed for the same number of seats. In District No. 3, incumbents Todd Henricks and Randy Shumard — also Republicans — filed nominating petitions by the March 14 deadline.
The three countywide elected officer openings also have just one candidate each, all incumbents. Those include Jennifer Harper for county clerk and recorder, Mark Vogelzang for sheriff, and Debbie Marshall for treasurer.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.