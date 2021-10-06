MONTICELLO — In observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, several candle lighting ceremonies will be held by Dove in October.
The ceremonies will include one at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 S. Charter St. in Monticello.
This year’s theme is “Journey to Healing.”
In October of 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed. That same year marks the initiation of the first national domestic violence toll-free hotline. In 1989 the U.S. Congress passed Public Law 101-112 designating October of that year as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The local observances in the Dove service area will help mourn victims, celebrate survivors, and commend those who join us to take a stand against this crime. The public is encouraged to attend. Masks will be required.
Other observances:
—Thursday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church 108 S. Oak St., Shelbyville
—Thursday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center St., Clinton
—Tuesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie St., Decatur
—Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1357 Country Road 1200 E, Sullivan