LINCOLN — Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois (CAPCIL) will host its Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 30 at the Lincoln Banquet Center.
Cheeseburger in Paradise is the social event of the year and Community Action’s biggest fundraiser, generating an average of $25,000 the last several years. Although, the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the event was able to be held in 2021. The 2021 event hosted half the number of guests due to pandemic capacity limitations but was able to still raise about $27,000 between the in-person event and online virtual auction. “This event is a fun night for our community supporters to celebrate the agency’s impact and success. This event also provides vital financial resources each year that help us maintain program success, provide crisis or emergency services, and helps us through challenging times including funding delays. This event is the cornerstone of our agency fundraising efforts.” Said Director of Agency Development, Breann Titus.
Guests enjoy all you can eat cheeseburgers, chicken wings, and drink specials all while listening to live music provided by J Christopher “The World’s Most Dangerous One Man Band”. Sponsorships and tickets for Cheeseburger in Paradise sell quickly and is always a sold-out event. The event also boasts a live auction, silent auction, Big Kahuna raffle, and 50/50.
Table sponsorships are available for purchase now on CAPCIL’s website or by visiting the agency at 1800 5th Street in Lincoln.
Auction items are also currently being accepted for the 2022 fundraiser. All donors are publicly thanked on screen at the event and is great exposure for donors’ products and services. Volunteers will also be needed for the event and can select time slot and assignment on the sign-up sheet found on the website.
This event goes to support the poverty-fighting initiatives provided by Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois who serves over 4,000 families every year. It is the mission of CAPCIL, in partnership with community stakeholders, to empower low-income persons and other vulnerable populations of all ages, through the creation and implementation of poverty-fighting initiatives for those in crisis and those who seek a life of lasting independence.
For additional information please visit CAPCIL’s website at www.capcil.info, or by calling Breann Titus at 217-732-2159.