Senator Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, was elected as the 39th president of the Illinois Senate on Sunday, Jan. 19, after hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
The race had been weeks in the making, and by the time the closed-door negotiations began Sunday shortly after 11 a.m., the field of candidates was down to two – Harmon, who has served in the chamber since 2003, and Sen. Kimberly Lightford, a Maywood Democrat and the majority leader, who has served in the Senate since 1998.
The negotiations took place in the Senate president’s office, which was then occupied by John Cullerton, who relinquished the gavel Sunday prior to the vote on Harmon. The doors to that office were locked to the public and media.
Harmon succeeds Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat who surprised his colleagues in November by announcing his plans to step down. He resigned his Senate seat shortly after Harmon was sworn in.
Harmon reportedly held a 22-17 lead after the first blind ballot, with two senators calling in their votes via phone.
Midway through the second round of negotiations, Sen. Emil Jones III, a Chicago Democrat whose father was the previous Senate president before Cullerton, spoke briefly with reporters about the intensity of the negotiations.
“I don't want to say hard feelings, but strong emotions,” he said of tension among Democrats. “The stakes are high, so emotions are running.”
Democrats emerged from their closed-door caucus shortly before 5 p.m. with a deal that Lightford would concede the race and support Harmon, but that she would also stay on as majority leader.
After the caucus meeting, the full Senate convened for the formal vote.
“Don and I have neighboring districts, and we have since 2002,” Lightford said in a speech nominating Harmon. “So we’ve been neighbors in the western suburbs and on the west side of Chicago. We’ve been neighbors in our district offices, Senate offices, we’ve been neighbors here on the Senate floor. I can’t think of anyone else who would do a wonderful job of leading our caucus, and I look forward to working with him in unity.”
The vote went 37-12 in Harmon’s favor. Two of the Senate’s 40 Democrats were absent from the chamber and Cullerton abstained. Harmon and Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, voted for each other as Republicans ceremoniously nominated Brady for the post.
* * *
PRITZKER PRESIDES: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker assumed a ceremonial position Sunday, Jan. 19, as senators chose a new president.
The governor, a Democrat, presided over the floor vote as legislators elected Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park as the 39th Senate president in Illinois history.
It is a constitutional role the state’s governor fills when the Senate is without a president — usually after senators are sworn in for a new term in January of odd-numbered years.
Sunday’s proceedings, however, were the first time since the 1970 Illinois Constitution modernized the chamber’s leadership roles that a governor assumed this role in an even-numbered year.
Pritzker, in following the rules of the chamber, first established enough members were present to officially choose the new president. He then asked for nominations. Harmon secured 37 votes.
The newly-elected Senate president walked up to the dais, shook Pritzker’s hand with a smile and was sworn in by 7th Circuit Court Associate Judge Rudolph M. Braud Jr.
After Harmon raised his right hand and swore to “faithfully discharge the duties” of his new office, Pritzker’s duties for the day were finished.
“Nothing says party like waiting for Senate Democrats to vote,” Harmon told Pritzker, who celebrated his 55th birthday Sunday, as he addressed the chamber.
The governor’s spokesperson said Pritzker was “honored to hold the gavel and witness a new era in the Senate.”
“I am confident that Don will ably serve and lead the Senate with a steady hand and hold integrity above all else,” the governor said in a statement.
* * *
MODERATES' INFLUENCE: Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is the new Senate president, thanks, in large part, to a group of moderate suburban and downstate Democrats who quietly supported him in his monthslong rise to the head of the chamber.
The group, calling itself the “X Caucus” is made up of “approximately 10 to 12” members depending on the issue, Democratic Tinley Park Sen. Michael Hastings said Sunday, Jan. 19. He also noted the caucus sought certain concessions in backing Harmon, including increased power at the committee chair level and better “flow of information.”
“The X Caucus had an influential role in the process,” Hastings said. “It's normally not a loud caucus, but it's an effective caucus.”
Hastings called the caucus, which also includes Democrat Steve Landek of Bridgeview, “a good group of commonsense, consensus-building legislators” who “don’t fit into the ultraconservative or ultraliberal sects” of the Democratic Party.
In the end, their support was unanimous for Harmon, who had a 22-17 edge on his opponent, Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, on the first blind vote that was conducted behind the locked door of the Senate president’s chamber on the third floor of the Capitol. Media and the public were not allowed even in the corridors outside the offices or the floors immediately below it.
After the closed-door meeting, there was no second ballot as Harmon’s and Lightford’s camps reached an agreement that would make him president. Lightford will remain Senate majority leader, Harmon said.
Aside from seeking rules to “increase chairmanship power” and the inclusion of “various caucuses” in leadership roles, Hastings said the X Caucus sought a “more inclusive” leadership approach.
“Not that the last Senate president wasn't inclusive, but a more inclusive approach toward what's going on in the in the caucus,” he said. “So information flow was a very important topic when picking a new Senate president.”
He said ethics would be “of top priority as well” moving forward.
* * *
NON-CITIZENS VOTING: Republican lawmakers in Illinois are demanding answers from Secretary of State Jesse White about how 545 self-identified non-U.S. citizens were mistakenly registered to vote through the state’s new automatic registration system, including 15 who actually cast ballots in 2018 and 2019.
In a letter to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, five Republicans who serve on the House Executive Committee called the erroneous registrations, “a serious breach of supposed protections put in place to ensure the integrity of our voter rolls in the State of Illinois.”
The letter was signed by Reps. Tim Butler, of Springfield; Keith Wheeler, of Oswego; Joe Sosnowski, of Rockford; Grant Wehrli, of Naperville; and Ryan Spain, of Peoria.
In addition, all 19 Republican senators signed a letter directly addressed to White asking, among other things, what assurances he can provide that such an error won’t happen again.
Madigan’s office did not respond to a request for comment. But Democratic Sen. Andy Manar, of Bunker Hill, issued a statement Tuesday saying he might call for Senate hearings.
In 2017, Illinois lawmakers unanimously passed Senate Bill 1933, which provides for automatic voter registration whenever someone applies for or renews a driver’s license. Under that system, the secretary of state’s office shares a database with the State Board of Elections so driver’s license officials can immediately tell if an applicant is already registered.
If they are not, they are asked whether they want to be registered. If they say yes and they have checked a box indicating they are a U.S. citizen, their information is automatically forwarded to the State Board of Elections.
But in a Dec. 18, 2019, letter to the board, White’s office said information from 574 people who self-identified as being non-citizens was mistakenly included in a batch of data transferred to the board. That information was then forwarded to local election officials to finalize their registrations.
Since its initial reporting of the registration errors, the elections board has received confirmation from local election officials in Macon, Christian and Peoria counties that three of the 15 voters are U.S. citizens and had voting histories that predated their entry into the automatic voter registration system.
"We continue to work with local election authorities to establish the voting eligibility status of the remaining individuals who voted and of all 545 individuals who were mistakenly registered during the AVR process," Matt Dietrich, public information officer with the State Board of Elections, said in an email.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and newly-elected Illinois Senate President Don Harmon also called for legislative hearings.
“I think it’s appropriate, again, for transparency, for getting all the information, so we know what went wrong,” Pritzker told reporters during a news conference in Carbondale. “I don’t think we need to be pointing fingers at anybody about blame. I think it’s just, look, we have to get it right.”
"We were told multiple times that this scenario would not and could not happen,” Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat who was elected Senate president on Sunday, said in an email statement. “The secretary of state's office needs to publicly explain how this happened, what they've done to fix their mistake and convince lawmakers and the public it will never happen again. I think a legislative hearing would be a good venue to get that information."
House Republicans, meanwhile, on Wednesday called for even more action, suggesting the entire program should be put on hold until officials can be certain such an error won’t happen again.
“I think today we need to start the discussion about suspending the automatic voter registration program until we know for certain that this is being implemented correctly,” state Rep. Avery Bourne, a Raymond Republican, said during a Statehouse news conference. “We've heard about issues at the secretary of state. There were other agencies in the automatic voter registration law that were called on implementing this. It's our understanding that some of the agencies have and some have not.”
Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, a Hillside Democrat who chairs the House Executive Committee, said in an email Wednesday that he would agree to hold hearings after lawmakers return to the Statehouse Jan. 28 for the start of the 2020 session.
“As any mistakes affecting voter registration are very serious, I am calling representatives from the Secretary of State’s office to come before the House Executive Committee next week in order to provide legislators with answers on how this occurred and clarify what steps are being taken to ensure it will never happen again,” Welch said. “The Secretary’s office has pledged full and transparent cooperation with lawmakers on this issue.”
* * *
PAID LEAVE FOR TEACHERS: Illinois Supreme Court justices on Wednesday, Jan. 22, heard oral arguments in a case that could determine how school employees can use paid family leave.
Margaret Dynak, a teacher at Westview Elementary School in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale, gave birth in 2016 with one-and-a-half school days left before summer vacation.
Illinois School Code allows full-time school employees 30 days of paid leave after a child is born. Dynak requested her remaining 28 ½ days of leave be applied to the start of the fall semester, but the Wood Dale School District denied her request because it was months after the birth.
Supreme Court justices will decide whether school employees can use paid parental leave on both ends of an intervening break in the school calendar.
The DuPage County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the school district in 2018, arguing Dynak’s summertime birth does not give her “a right … to sick leave at a future period in time.” The Appeals Court agreed last June.
In oral arguments Wednesday, Dynak’s attorney, Ryan Thoma of the Illinois Education Association, contended Dynak is entitled to all 30 days of her paid leave.
“She did not lose that right based on the happenstance of when her child was born,” he said.
Adam Dauksas, representing the school district, argued that allowing school employees to essentially delay their leave would lead to “absurd results.”
“Sick leave use must be tethered to the event causing the need to be absent from work,” he said. “It can't be delayed 10 weeks, 10 months later down the road.”
* * *
CONTRACT OBLIGATIONS: The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 22, also heard oral arguments in a case that could determine whether contracts are enforceable if they should not have been signed in the first place.
In May 2014, a fire significantly damaged Proviso East High School in Cook County.
Proviso Township School District Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart signed a contract with a local restoration and construction company, Restore, to fix the damage before students came back in the fall. A subsequent contract with Restore was signed later by Collins-Hart and school board President Daniel Adams.
Illinois law, however, requires that districts go through a bidding process for contract work, which also then must be approved by a vote of the full school board.
Restore finished its work and received, via the school district’s insurance policy, about $5.8 million of the $7.3 million laid out in the contracts. By 2015, the school board halted further payments.
A lower court last year ruled the district liable for the remaining money. The Supreme Court will look at whether public entities must pay contractors if a contract was void from the beginning.
* * *
CLEAN ENERGY PUSH: With federal regulatory changes looming and legislators one week away from a return to the Capitol, some clean energy advocates are looking to jumpstart a stalled proposal to bring major reforms to the state’s energy landscape.
Members of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, including the legislative sponsors of the Clean Energy Jobs Act, or CEJA, spoke Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. They said the issue is urgent because of the ongoing effects of climate change and a recent ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.
“The Clean Energy Jobs Act will make the state a national leader in securing clean, affordable energy for all consumers in the state,” said state Sen. Cristina Castro, CEJA’s Senate sponsor. “Climate change is an emergency we can’t ignore, and the Trump administration is doing everything it can to bail out fossil fuel power plants and force Illinois to take a giant step backwards from achieving 100 percent renewable energy.”
Illinois is part of the federally-regulated PJM grid, which purchases capacity from electricity generators on behalf of all or portions of 13 states and Washington D.C. at an auction every year.
Capacity procurement is not the purchase of actual energy, but the guarantee that the generator will be able to supply a certain amount of energy at any time – especially during the grid’s highest usage times – over a specified period of time. Customers pay for these capacity costs through the supply charge on their electric bills.
On Dec. 19, FERC voted 2-1 to change the PJM rules regarding the minimum offer price a generator can bid, noting in a news release the action was taken to “address the impact of state subsidies on the wholesale capacity market.”
In a news release, FERC said it levels the playing field for all energy generators, but advocates claim it will “force Illinois consumers to pay extra for electricity generated by coal and other dirty sources of power that aren’t needed to serve local demand.”
The Clean Energy Jobs Coalition also said the ruling “directly undermines” Illinois’ 2016 passage of the Future Energy Jobs Act, which created renewable energy credits and zero emissions credits for wind, solar and nuclear power generators.
The 126-page ruling gave PJM 90 days to comply and to set its next capacity auction date, but it also gives states the opportunity to remove themselves from the PJM capacity auctions and choose their own ways to procure energy capacity.
CEJA would make those changes by putting capacity procurement authority in the hands of the state-run Illinois Power Agency. The bill also includes a “consumer protection adjustment,” which would lock in a 5 percent reduction on northern Illinois electric bills for the next five years, said Dave Kolata, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit news service operated by the Illinois Press Foundation that provides coverage of state government to newspapers throughout Illinois. The mission of Capitol News Illinois is to provide credible and unbiased coverage of state government to the more than 400 daily and weekly newspapers that are members of the Illinois Press Association.