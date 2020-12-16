Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said his agency will use $54,000 in federal CARES funds to upgrade the building’s heating and air conditioning filtration systems, in addition to other improvements.
“It’s the first time we’ve seen COVID-related funding for behavioral health clinics,” told the county board on Dec. 9. “It will allow us to totally retrofit all of our HVAC units to make them as safe as possible as they can with a Halo air filtration system.”
The in-duct purifiers send charged plasma through the air handler, ducts and into rooms to help sanitize those spaces.
"These upgrades will not only help us combat the COVID-19 virus, but also help protect our staff/consumers – many who have compromised immunities – from other airborne illnesses and allergens," added Kirkman.
The CARES funds will also allow for the purchase of a computer server that will improve internet and Wi-Fi connectivity at The Center's Monticello building. Upgrades will also allow consumers to take part in telehealth sessions from the facility parking lot by utilizing their own device or by borrowing one.
"This will help with individuals who may not have access to internet/devices to conduct a telehealth session as well as to mitigate risk of exposure by not requiring them to physically enter the building if desired,” he said.
Kirkman added that the increasing use of remote therapy is not going anywhere, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
“Telehealth is here to stay for behavioral health. The question is, post-COVID, is compliance and who is going to pay for this. That is not something that is not going to be put back, and personally it has been a great delivery model of treatment for us here in Piatt County,” said the local mental health official.