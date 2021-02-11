State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) was recently appointed to serve on a key working group comprised of lawmakers from the Illinois House and Senate. Caulkins will serve on the DCFS working group tasked with developing policy and solutions to help improve the state’s child welfare agency.
“My involvement with DCFS over the past two years has given me the experience and knowledge necessary to work with the agency on solutions to problems the General Assembly can help with,” said Rep. Caulkins. “Protecting our children that were abused or neglected and making sure these children are properly cared for is not only my priority, it is the mission of DCFS. While making sure our children are safely being cared for, I will also ensure DCFS protects the rights of parents and guardians.”
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was established on January 1, 1964 as the nation’s first cabinet-level state child welfare agency. Until that time, the state’s child welfare responsibilities were housed in the Department of Mental Health; and limited services and placement programs for children were provided by several state agencies, private agencies and county courts. Approximately 4,000 children were served during the department’s first year of operation, compared to a peak of 51,000 children in foster care in 1997 and 15,000 today. In addition, DCFS also licenses all daycares in the State of Illinois.
