When given the chance, who would predict that high school kids would want to arrive at ‘school’ earlier?
It looks like the Sangamon Valley CEO program — whose aim is to get high schoolers ready for the business world — is getting the job done.
The inaugural year of the program has been anything but ordinary. The shutdown of businesses and school buildings has cramped the traditional learning models, but the eight budding entrepreneurs from four Central Illinois schools have learned to adapt.
While much of the world had never heard of Zoom conferencing a month ago, these high school seniors had used it since last fall. After the statewide shutdown of school buildings in March, Sangamon CEO students opted to continue to meet five days per week — remotely of course — and kept meeting times at 7:30 a.m.
“I gave them the option to push it to 8, since we weren’t confined by their school day, and the general consensus was to keep it 7:30 and keep our regular time, “ said Sangamon Valley CEO Facilitator Lisa Sheppard. “I’m so proud of them.”
For Jillian Daley, keeping her 7:30 a.m. appointment each day is helping her cope during the crazy coronavirus times that have changed nearly everything else.
“It makes it feel a little more normal. It makes it feel more structured,” said Daley, an Argenta-Oreana High School student who is one of eight taking part in CEO, along with students from Bement, Cerro Gordo and Monticello.
“It makes this whole situation feel a little normal, I guess,” she added.
“Personally, I feel more productive when I can get going at 7:30. Then I can work on my homework from 9 until noon, instead of (later),” added Briggs Fultz, a MHS senior. “It gives me a little more time in the day.”
Fellow Monticello High School participant Collin Jones has a workflow reason for preferring an early start, saying it allows him to help with his father’s construction business while students are not attending class in person.
“Getting CEO done and having more daylight to work with him, then finish my homework at night, gives me more time so he actually has help on his jobs.”
The desire to kick off their work day at 7:30 a.m. did not come naturally, at least when sessions began last fall. Hanna Munsterman, another Argenta-Oreana participant, agrees it was a much more difficult task when sessions began in August.
“I think it was a little difficult for all of us, coming off the summertime, when we could get up anytime we wanted,” commented Munsterman. “The first week was a struggle, but after that we got into our routine, and we’re good with it.”
The classmates — appropriately interviewed via Zoom for this article — are on board with the daily sessions and the stability it is providing.
“On Thursdays we are with all CEO students,” which numbers between 150 and 200, “and have a massive Zoom call. We still get to hear guest speakers.”
“We do know a lot more about it (Zoom) now,” added Fultz. “The fact we are using it for other classes now has been helpful, too.”
Of course, there are aspects of in-person school that are sorely missed.
Bement’s Alexis Smith said a majority of her friends are underclassmen, ones she may not see much any more as she prepares to graduate.
“I don’t get to walk the halls with them,” she said.
And although students are able to meet remotely, both with the local group and mass CEO meetings once per week, things are definitely not normal. A “shark tank” meeting to fund their individual businesses has been moved back, and will now be held remotely on April 22. The trade show, the penultimate event of the class where participants sell their wares, has been postponed.
“They are in their own crisis mode,” said Sheppard, who vowed the trade show would be held.
Eventually.
“It might be June, July, August. But we will have our trade show,” said Sheppard, although the format of it is up in the air as the coronavirus crisis extends.
Being stuck at home and embracing distance learning has taught the CEO kids about a lot of things, including themselves.
“My family is super busy, so it’s good we have that family time now. We get to hang out more,” said Smith. “It’s not always good,” he continues, “we get into arguments, but I still enjoy hanging out with my family and working with my dad.”
Walker added that the view from his remote classroom is a saving grace in this time.
“It has been nice to be able to sit on my front porch and work on stuff,” added Jones. ‘It’s about the only thing that has come out of this that I enjoy so far.”
Missing senior milestones
All eight CEO students are seniors, so are missing out on once-in-a-lifetime milestone moments. We asked what they are pining for most during isolation, or what they would miss if the ban on in-person classes continues.
Smith — “For me, it’s more of the graduation, and the fact that all my friends are underclassmen, so I don’t get to walk the halls with them.”
Sadie Peeler, Bement High School — “Prom, graduation, just being able to get the hands on learning that i need to pass my classes and just being able to see my classmates for the last time before we all part ways.”
Eric Kessler, Monticello High School — “The thing I miss is just seeing my friends, and track season.”
Daley — “The biggest thing for me is just having that last two couple months with my friends, being able to make more memories and stuff. And also, the last day of school is always big at our school.”
Munsterman — “I would miss graduation if that is canceled. It’s a time to be celebrated for all of our hard work, and just the thought of it being canceled is very, very sad.
Jones — “I just want to be able to go see my friends one more time and be able to experience a high school baseball game. That’s what I’m missing most right now.”
Walker — “Personally, I’m missing a lot of track, because I have a lot of really close friends on the team whoI hung out with the last four yours. That’s what we do. And then probably graduation and the senior trip. Those things only come once.”
Fultz — “I’d say the thing I will miss most is graduation. Hopefully we can figure something out, even if it’s in the middle of the summer or not. However, I am going to miss the track season. I was looking forward to this season. I was hoping to go to state this year, and I’m not going to get that chance.”
CEO courses
Curriculum for the CEO classes is provided by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Sangamon Valley CEO branch is funded by sponsors and offered at no costs to school districts and students.