Cerro Gordo High School’s principal says a 50/50 split of home games for the Cerro Gordo/Bement sports cooperative is a non-starter as the schools continue to negotiate a contract renewal.
As a matter of fact, he said talks have soured to the point that, at least for him, the current two-thirds/one-split of home games is even off the table.
“Where we’re at as far as CGB is concerned is Bement comes and practices and plays in Cerro Gordo for all activities,” said CGHS Principal Jeremy Rodebaugh.
When asked if Cerro Gordo would consider continuing the current arrangement that allows Bement to host one-third of home games, he said, “I don’t think so at this point.”
Any changes to the cooperative would not be in effect until the 2021-22 school year. The schools are currently under a two-year agreement negotiated in 2019.
The cooperative has featured two/thirds of games and practices taking place in Cerro Gordo since it formed in 2012. In ensuing years, the co-op has expanded to all high school sports except cross country.
Bement was refused in its push to host more contests two years ago, and is receiving similar responses from its sports partner this time around.
On Jan. 13, the Bement school board agreed to send over its latest proposal to Cerro Gordo, one that would have the schools hosting and managing individual sports. Home games would feature an even split.
Within minutes of being sent to Rodebough for his consideration, Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said he replied that, “I am not going to waste my board’s or my time with this.”
She was surprised to find that some items were already off limits, claiming the “original Zoom meeting for the renewals of these contracts said that everything was on the table.
“As said in his email, the co-op is over as far as he is concerned,” she added. “This was a very fair cooperative proposal and Mr. Rodebaugh said that it wasn’t worth wasting his time to consider it or let his board members know about it, so that speaks volumes to my community, my board and my student athletes.
“He said Bement kids can come over and play as a Cerro Gordo Bronco – no cooperative at all.”
Rodebaugh countered that, although anything was allowed to be brought up during negotiations, Cerro Gordo made it clear that “football, boys basketball and volleyball were non-starters in regards to not being in Cerro Gordo. We were not going to discuss that.”
In his mind, that precluded the latest Bement offer, since Cerro Gordo would not host both football and volleyball in the fall.
Rodebaugh added that Cerro Gordo is better equipped to handle hosting duties, noting they have three competition-sized gymnasiums to Bement’s one. He also thought a proposal turned down by Bement that would have Cerro Gordo host 7 of 11 high school sports – and all the revenue generating ones – was a good one.
That proposal did allow Bement to start hosting some of the cooperative sports, all of which are currently housed in Cerro Gordo.
Middle school sports would have been added in that proposal, with Bement hosting five of eight, including the addition of softball and baseball programs.
“We gave a fair proposal after working with their administration,” said Rodebaugh.
But Bement board members did not agree, and were concerned with the format of the split, siting the lack of revenue being generated with the sports they would host.
One thing both sides agree on is the splitting of costs. Cerro Gordo currently pays two-thirds of the costs of the cooperative, minus transportation schools spend to send athletes to practices. If that went to a 50/50 split, costs would be evenly split. In the last two proposals, the school that hosts a sport would foot the entire cost of that program.
Both schools also agree that the Cerro Gordo High School all-weather track should be the host for all track practices and meets.
Bement school board members liked their latest attempt, which would allow Cerro Gordo to choose whether it hosted football or volleyball in the fall. The football host when then take on girls basketball in the winter, while the volleyball host would get boys basketball.
“I see that as being a true cooperative partnership. It gives each school a chance to show of their facilities, for students to work together for the common good,” Bement High School Principal Doug Kepley told the school board.
“And it also gives both schools a chance to generate revenue,” added school board member Janice Fogerson.
Kepley felt Cerro Gordo’s main benefit would be to shift some of the administrative burden of the co-op, which is currently all on CG.
“That takes some of the workload off of Cerro Gordo, the hiring of officials, sharing that equally,” said Kepley. “It doesn’t put all of that on Cerro Gordo where they are responsible for the behind the scenes activity that has to be done in order to run a sport effectively.”
Fogerson expressed hope that an agreement could be reached.
“We want to make this work. We want our kids to play sports,” she said. “We both need each other, and when two sides meet there is always a way to make magic happen. There’s not a doubt in my mind we can make this happen.”
Rodebaugh also hopes the cooperative can continue.
“We’d love to have them,” he said, “but it’s in their court.”
The CGHS principal made it clear Bement students would be welcome on Cerro Gordo sports teams, even if co-op negotiations do not yield a contract renewal.
“Cerro Gordo has been clear that even in the very small event that a deal cannot be reached by Cerro Gordo and Bement, if allowed by the Bement School District the Bement student athletes will be welcome to participate in IHSA activities at Cerro Gordo under the name of CGB at no cost to the Bement School District, outside of transportation costs to Cerro Gordo,” he said.
“The fact of the matter is Cerro Gordo has the student athletes to continue our programs without Bement,” added Rodebaugh, “but competitively, we would like to continue CGB for our student athletes.”
Greenwood said that, “I cannot speak for my board as far as their next steps, but I can assure you that we will be working diligently to provide the best opportunities for our students and our student athletes.”
Co-ops are allowed by the Illinois High School Association, which requires two-year contracts between schools. Any cooperative agreement would need to be approved by both school boards, the Lincoln Prairie Conference and IHSA, and would take effect for the 2021-22 school year.