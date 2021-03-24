Middle school sports added in 2021-22
CERRO GORDO – An expanded sports and activities cooperative between Bement and Cerro Gordo schools was ratified by the Cerro Gordo school board last week.
“It was unanimously approved. All agreements have been signed by both schools,” Cerro Gordo Junior High/High School Principal Jeremy Rodebaugh said.
“We will go from here to acquire official conference approvals in both the junior high and high school conferences. Then we’ll be able to submit to the state organizations.”
The Bement school board approved the two-year cooperative contract on March 10.
This version of the nine-year-old co-op adds middle school offerings into the mix. Beginning this fall, the two schools will combine forces for all IESA and IHSA sports and activities except scholastic bowl.
It also splits responsibility and cost between the schools. The current agreement has Cerro Gordo as the administrative agent, and the cost split of two-thirds to Cerro Gordo and one-third to Bement.
The new agreement has CG in charge of administration and all costs for the high school activities, while Bement is in charge of middle/junior high school offerings.
“I think it helps both schools. Obviously we will still work together, but now Bement can do a lot of the legwork on the junior high stuff, which takes a load off of Cerro Gordo, and Cerro Gordo can do the legwork on a lot of the high school stuff that takes a little bit of burden off of Bement,” Rodebaugh said.
The school in charge will still host two-thirds of the home games. One exception is track, where all middle and high school meets will be held at Cerro Gordo’s all-weather track. The other is high school cross country, which Bement will host and be the site of two-thirds of those meets.
High school athletes will be the Broncos and wear the Cerro Gordo colors of navy blue and orange. Middle school participants will be the Bulldogs with Bement’s purple and white.
The new contract – if approved by the middle school Okaw and high school Lincoln Prairie Conferences, as well as the state athletic organizations – will also add two sports: middle/junior high school baseball and softball.
“That’s also important in that this has increased opportunities for activities that weren’t being provided before,” added Rodebaugh.
He added that, despite some dissent between school boards early in the cooperative talks, “the desire of the Cerro Gordo board for several years now has been to extend the cooperative into the junior high, so we’re excited to expand our partnership with Bement.”