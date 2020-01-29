Soon the Village of Cerro Gordo will be pursuing yet again another drainage project, but until that project begins Village President Tim Allen suggested three individual sites that need work as soon as possible. The three sites are: the intersection of Jefferson and South Street, the intersection of Jefferson and Meadow, and a spot off of Franklin Street in front of Tom Hyde’s home.
The board received two bids for the work, one from S&S Construction and the other from Burdick Plumbing and Heating.
Allen stated, “One, this is the one that needs to be done first. Jefferson and South Street corner. It always floods there. I would say the next step would be to put culverts in them driveways and make a ditch there.”
Hyde needs a new whistle, which the board decided Mark could do. Martin stated, “actually Mark can do that job on Tom’s. He has the equipment the backhoe and the whistle would be the cost..can probably do it in two hours.” Allen added, “Tom has been complaining about that since I have been on the board. And it’s an easy fix it should be done and it runs out in the intersection and it’s a highly traveled road.”
Trustee Beth Medlen noted that while the village has worked on multiple water issues, the problems are ongoing.
The board approved Burdick Plumbing for the drainage work on the corner of Jefferson and South Street and plan on using them as well for Jefferson and Meadow. Mark will complete the work needed in front of Hyde’s residence. The projects in total will be more than likely under or around $25,000.
For the next major water project, the village is using funding made available through the IEPA loan. As previously discussed, the loan functions a lot like a grant in that the village will receive help for 60 percent of the cost.
Engineer Tom Overmyer of Fehr and Graham was present to update the board.
“We are working on the topographic surveys. You have probably seen surveyors in town. Not sure exactly how much more they have to do, but should be close to getting wrapped up soon,” he said.
They will use the surveys and drawings like they did on the previous water project. Overmyer stated that by the next meeting the design part of the project should be presented. The hope is to go out for bids by June 1.
Overymyer mentioned that there will be a few other additions to the next meeting. The 2017 permit process with the Railroad on Franklin was put on hold, but is moving forward. An easement is needed to be secured and after acquiring that and insurance Overmyer suggested to move forward with a submittal to the RailRoad.
A village resident believed they were dealing with a leak because of a spike in their water bill, so they contacted the village and in the process of digging it was found that the line was plastic instead of copper and it cracked.
Because Mark Blickensderfer was already on the site Allen stated, “since he was already down there threw on a new brass fitting in it and went ahead and fixed it. I am not saying they should get any compensation, I’m saying what should we charge them.”
The board decided that once an hourly rate is established, the charged as plus materials costs. They will be establishing an ordinance to govern such cases in the future.
Zoning board recommendations
After some debate months ago and reviewing the zoning board recommendations for metal buildings, the board decided not to change the ordinance regarding metal buildings.
The only recommendation Allen requested was a cap on the height of the building(s). Multiple board members and one person from the public disagreed with any change.
Trustee Mike Martin stated, “I don’t see anything wrong with metal buildings because they look nice. Board Member Jeff Powers added, “There are a lot of those sheds put up that have better siding than some of the houses in town.”
Security cameras
After property damage to the park the village is installing security cameras in hopes to detour individuals. The village approved the purchase of security cameras with Wareham pending agreement with the school district for housing the hardware or another location if the district does not approve. The cameras will be 1080 HD and the DVR collecting the footage will hold up to 45 days of footage.
Two TIF agreements were approved by the board Monday evening. Both Judy’s Kitchen and The Depot will receive $10,000 with 50 percent of the sum paid now and 50 percent on the anniversary date.
Many are looking forward to Judy’s Kitchen reopening after a fire last summer shut the business down. The business is set to reopen on Feb. 2 with a lunch buffet.