When lifetime Cerro Gordo resident and 21-year school board member Todd Henricks speaks about his local schools, you always learn something new.
Like the fact that the grand staircase leading into the east side of the 1929 high school has never been used as an entryway to the facility, mainly because for most of its 90-year existence it was next to a lawn, not pavement.
Until now.
“It was a great yard, it was a beautiful lawn, but the stairs went nowhere,” said Henricks at an open house Dec. 11 to show off a recently completed $9 million construction project at the school.
But there is now a traffic pattern that makes the staircase useful, some 90 years after it was constructed.
“Today, the way the parking lot is, if you need to see Mr. (Superintendent Brett) Robinson about business for the school district, that is how you go to see him – up the grand staircase and there is a secured doorway you get buzzed in up at the top of the stairs,” added Henricks.
It is also the main entry for the auditorium, converted from the former junior high school gymnasium and one of the showpieces of the project. The effort also included major renovations of the high school, a new junior high gym, and a connector building to keep students safe and out of the elements as they travel between the middle and high school and the 1961 gymasium/cafeteria/bandroom addition.
Henricks, a 1974 CGHS graduate, wishes there has been such a building when he was in school.
“Wind, rain, snow, sleet, hail, it didn’t matter,” he said. “When the lunch bell rang, you sprinted down the staircase and across the parking lot to the cafeteria to get in line for lunch.”
The connector structure sports a secure entryway, and contains a new library, state-of-the-art STEAM lab, high school offices, and commons area with booths along the side that have proven popular with students.
“Tonight is the result of many hours of planning, hard work and dedication on the part of many,” said Robinson at the open house, which included a ribbon cutting and tour of the facilities. The project, started after a successful 2017 referendum, was officially completed with the auditorium renovation, done in time for the Dec. 5 opening of the school musical.
Nearly every speaker at the ceremony noted that community input was essential to a successful project, which came from community engagement sessions.
“The idea of the auditorium being in the existing gym and building a new gym came directly from those meetings,” pointed out BLDD Architect Damien Schlitt.
School Board President Tony Piraino said construction was even done with less of a financial impact than planned, due to zero interest borrowing that was obtained for a portion of the loans. Initially estimated to add 49 cents to the local tax rate, he said the bonds “really saved the district and the taxpayers a lot of money, and we were able to do that for 38 cents per $100 EAV (equalized assessed valuation).”
About 90 people attended the ribbon cutting, including area state representative Dan Caulkins, BLDD architects, construction managers, staff, students and school board members.