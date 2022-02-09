PIATT COUNTY — Cerro Gordo and Monticello schools will join the ranks of districts with “masks recommended but not required” policies on Thursday, suspending enforcement of mask wearing for students and staff.
“While we are continuing to monitor the status of the case, in light of the court’s TRO (temporary restraining order), we have determined that the least disruptive approach at this time is to temporarily suspend enforcement of the mask mandate and exclusion for asymptomatic close contacts for all district students,” Cerro Gordo School Superintendent Brett Robinson said.
Monticello, which had been continuing enforcement while the TRO is under appeal, decided Tuesday to do the same.
“Masking will be recommended but not required in school, only COVID positive students/employees will be required to be excluded from school (close contacts will be informed) and invaccinated faculty and staff members are not required to test weekly,” Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
He added it made no sense for Monticello schools to be on an island regarding the mask mandate issue.
“There are some situations where its okay to stand alone, but there are others where it's not worth standing alone,” Zimmerman added. “It became pretty difficult to defend why we were the only schools requiring kids to wear masks.”
Both Zimmerman and Robinson said the districts would go back to mask enforcement of the TRO is overturned on appeal.
“If a stay of the TRO is granted or the ruling is reversed on appeal, we will immediately resume enforcement of the COVID-19 requirements for all students. While we will not mandate mask compliance by district students during this temporary suspension, we strongly encourage individuals to continue to wear masks,” Robinson said.
Masks are still required on school buses at this time.
As of Wednesday, Bement was the only Piatt County-area school district enforcing mask mandates. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, Blue Ridge and DeLand-Weldon have not been enforcing since Monday.