Former Cerro Gordo teacher and coach Dawn Mann will be paid her salary and stipends for the remainder of the school year under a separation agreement approved by her, the Cerro Gordo school board and the Cerro Gordo Education Association.
The agreement also includes Mann's resignation as of Jan. 1, in addition to a letter of recommendation on her behalf from School Superintendent Brett Robinson.
The contract was approved at a special board meeting Dec. 30, and also releases the district and Mann from liability and making any claims against each other in relation to her 16-plus years in the district.
Neither the employee or the school district have stated publicly what led to the professional divorce. Mann had taught math and science for the district, and served as junior high and high school volleyball coach.
“This agreement is not to be construed or used as an admission of any wrongdoing and/or liability whatsoever by or on behalf of the Employee and/or the board, as each of the undersigned expressly deny any and all liability or wrongdoing in connection with the disputed issues,” stated the agreement.
Mann will be paid $27,844.39 minus withholdings for what would have been future earnings for the 2019-20 school year. Of that sum, $24,786.64 is for salary and another $3,057.75 for a junior high volleyball coaching stipend.
Per the agreement, that portion of the payout is due by Jan. 17.
Also included is $8,898.01 in salary and coaching pay that Mann earned prior to Jan. 1, which will be paid on Jan. 3.
Contributions to her Illinois Teacher's Retirement System account “shall be made in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement,” stated the separation agreement, obtained by the Journal-Republican through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Despite the separation, Robinson touts Mann's abilities as a teacher in his recommendation letter.
“As a former junior high math teacher myself, I can confirm that Mrs. Mann has been an excellent middle and junior high school teacher, being equally adept at teaching both math and science,” he said.