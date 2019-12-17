During its Nov. 13 meeting, the Cerro Gordo school board met and discussed one measure in particular, whether or not to vote to support concealed carry for teachers and faculty during the November Illinois School Board Association Conference in Chicago. During the conference the measure – which would have been a recommendation only for the Illinois General Assembly – was voted down, with many districts not in favor of arming teachers or faculty.
However, before the conference, the board discussed the measure amongst themselves. Board Secretary Karen Freese, was adamantly opposed to the concept. But, she wanted to know what the other board members thought before casting her vote.
“I am pretty adamantly opposed to it,” said Freese. “I feel like in some of the recent issues for example, the shooting in Ohio. You know, first responders responded within 30 seconds and the gentleman still killed what 10 or 12 people? I think it is an awful burden to put on our teachers. I think it’s a scary burden to put on our administrators. I would be very interested to see what our administrators have to say about it, but I feel like when you get into a situation where there’s an active shooter, adrenaline really takes over and can wipe out your mind. I just feel like more guns in our schools would make it potentially more dangerous for our kids.”
Board President Tony Piriano and board member Todd Henricks were both in support of the measure. Piriano stated, “As far as burdening though, I don’t think this would be asking an administrator or teacher to do it.”
The resolution was to lobby for the support of legislation enabling school boards across Illinois with the option to allow certain school district employees the ability to carry a concealed firearm on school grounds. The resolution would have given the board the authority as to who would be allowed as well as impose whatever restrictions beyond what the resolution detailed for those individuals.
Freese stated that in the past two years she has served on the Illinois State Board Association this resolution has been brought up both years with the first year facing considerable opposition, last year some, and this year even less opposition. “I have sat through several of these seminars on active shooter training and school safety and not one of those experts recommended allowing teachers to conceal carry and these are experts in the field. One of which was this Army retired special services guy and it’s not part of his recommendation.”
Freese went on to add that those in favor of this measure are mostly from rural districts.
“There was a lot of heated discussion last year especially from rural districts who their biggest argument is that it can take 20 minutes or longer for first responders to arrive at their school if there is a problem,” she said.
Board member Rodd Runyen said that timely law enforcement can be an issue for Cerro Gordo,
“Law enforcement get there in 30 seconds or whatever, that’s not going to happen here. It’s going to be minutes. It is going to be quite a while because they are usually not in Cerro Gordo.”
Superintendent Rob-inson stated he agreed with Freese. “I tend to lean in the same direction of what Karen just said for very similar reasons. I am not opposed in the right hands, and I’m not sure the right hands maybe are law enforcement or off duty law enforcement. Something like that. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t people out there that wouldn’t be capable not in those categories.”
Board Member Steve Hayes remarked that the new school design offered an option of cutting off the two buildings from each other in the worst case scenario.
“The new doors that are normally open, you can trip those to close somehow and that would basically disconnect the two buildings away. I think that is in good favor for a situation like this,” he said.
Freese added that during the conferences most of what was said to do was to focus on mental health, securing a school in the case of an event like one does for fire prevention, and things of that nature.
Henricks added that Karen should, “You are the one going, so vote your conscious, seriously.”
Other news
Elementary teacher Frankie Martin thanked the board for allowing her to aid with Cross Country and continuing Girls on the Run.
“I just want to say thank you for allowing me to see season was a great honor and I know it was all last minute, but it was a wonderful opportunity, with the kids. a wonderful opportunity, with the kids. beyond. So thank you very much,” commented Martin.
The board approved the hiring of Mary Nixon as a teachers aide pending background checks.
The 5-12th grade band concert will take place on Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. It may take place in the auditorium or in the high school gymnasium. The district is looking into which option would be best for seating.
Elementary Principal Jodi Neaveill reported that the district raised $3,084.99 during their scholastic book fair. She will accompany Mrs. Wildman to buy books for the students with that money. “And what we’re going to use that money for is to buy books for elementary kids. We call that our reading, fundamental distribution. So we’re excited to be able to put books in students’ hands.”
Students were awarded again a chance to see the Nutcracker at Richland Community College with the help of an anonymous donor.
“We are very fortunate that the transportation is paid by an anonymous donor, and students only have to pay $2 for the performance that’s a great price for the opportunity. And teachers tickets pay for our teachers tickets out of funds from the elementary activity account,” said Neaveill.
The Fannie Mae fundraiser profited over $10,000 this year and the district will use those funds to update the playground.
Cerro Gordo Juniors got a chance to learn about the new CEO Sangamon Valley program on Dec. 6. Principal Jeremy Rodebaugh stated, “Mason Walker’s in that program for us this year. I’ve seen amazing amount of growth in that young man and quite a bit on professional side of that program. I think it’s doing great things for our kids. And I hope that with the Senior class that we can have a good turnout of applications into the program. It really is a good a good program for students looking to go into business.”
Cerro Gordo adopted the allowance of Lutheran School Association from Decatur to their softball team with Bement. The LSA would provide their own transportation and with the numbers it will allow for a Junior Varsity team and Varsity team. It is on Bement’s agenda this month to approve as well as LSA’s. Bement also approved the addition, so it now goes the conference and then to the IHSA for formal approval. Rodebaugh does not see an issue for getting this approved.
Cerro Gordo received an exemplary hearing for the Illinois State Report Card for their Junior High. Both the Elementary and High School received a commendable hearing. Robinson stated, “Kudos to everyone’s efforts that went into that. The exemplary is the highest designation, so not as many schools are able to achieve that so kudos to junior high students and staff for that.”