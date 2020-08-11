Cerro Gordo teachers will get an average 4.98 percent raise this fall, and 18.82 percent over the next four years under a contract approved by both the school board and Cerro Gordo Education Association on Aug. 3.
The four-year agreement will boost starting teacher pay to $37,668 annually when it goes into effect at the start of the 2020-21 school year, and to $41,400 by the fall of 2023-24.
“It was a very strong financial package, and the feeling was that the board really showed value in their teachers, about being competitive with area school in this day and age of teacher shortages,” said Education Association President Frankie Martin.
School Superintendent Brett Robinson said that was the idea.
“We have a great teaching staff,” he said. “We want them to want to be here, want them to come here and be a teacher at Cerro Gordo when we have openings. And we want our veteran teachers to know they are valued and appreciated for the great job they do.”
Martin said the union got the message.
“We had a very positive response from the membership,” added Martin, noting the contract was approved by its 40 union members by an overwhelming margin.
She added that the negotiations, conducted in about six sessions between late May and July 21, was a “very collaborative effort.”
Besides salary increases, there were minor changes in contract language, including some that open up the opportunity for more tuition reimbursement, such as in online learning.
“It encourages growth, encourages continuing education and advanced degrees,” said Martin, who will enter her 27th year of teaching in Cerro Gordo in 2020-21.
Robinson said the school building shutdowns had little effect on the negotiating process, except for the process starting slightly later than usual and moving sessions to a larger room so that participants could social distance.
“It was a good experience,” said Robinson of this year’s negotiations.
The new agreement will replace the three-year contract that is in effect until the start of school next week.