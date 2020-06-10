Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer ended this morning's county board meeting by asking for the resignation of State's Attorney Dana Rhoades and Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson, saying the conflict between the board and state's attorney's office has led to an unrepairable rift.
Spencer alleged the schism has left the county without legal counsel at times.
“Since this is an untenable situation that must be resolved, I suggest Ms. Rhoades and Ms. Dobson resign and Sarah Perry be allowed to begin her duties immediately,” Spencer said.
Perry won the Republican primary for state's attorney in March. No candidates ran on the Democratic ballot, so she will likely take office on Dec. 1.
The state's attorney's office has filed charges against the county board in recent months, once to secure more funding for the Emergency Management Agency during the COVID-19 pandemic, the other an alleged Open Meetings Act violation in May. The EMA complaint was settled, while the OMA one is still open.
A Piatt County grand jury also indicted Spencer on forgery and official misconduct charges in January, but a special prosecutor was in charge of that case.
In a response sent by email, Rhoades said, “It is unacceptable that Ray Spencer is indicted with felony forgery and is the one who is asking for my resignation.”
She also denied that she had withheld legal advice to the county board.
“I have never refused to give legal advice to the county board or any department head when asked. I have never refused to review contracts when asked. I have never refused to draft ordinances when asked,” said Rhoades.
But, she added, there have been times she has needed to side with the people and not the board when those interests are in conflict. She said that the EMA complaint was one of those cases.
“It is not the job of the state's attorney to look for loopholes or to find a way around the law so the county board can do as it wishes. I will continue to follow the law and serve the people of Piatt County,” said Rhoades, who is winding down a 12-year stint as state's attorney and will pursue an opening as a judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit on this November's ballot.
Spencer also noted that Rhoades has attended 56 percent of county board meetings since 2009, saying that it seems to be at the bottom of her priority list.
Rhoades said the statistic Spencer recited shows “ignorance” of what the state's attorney's job entails.
“We go to court and prosecute crimes. That is what must take priority, especially given the deep budget cuts to my office,” she said. Cutbacks included the elimination of a second assistant state's attorney.
Dobson issued a brief statement indicating she will not be stepping down.
“I am going to decline the request of the indicted felon who remains in the chair position of the Piatt County board to resign and abandon my professional responsibilities.”
For Spencer, it comes down to having legal representation after communication between the two public entities became strained after the contentious budget talks of last fall. The county can hire outside legal counsel if needed, but only with the permission of Rhoades.
The county board chair said one example on the need for legal counsel is an update to the county's Wind Energy Conversion Ordinance, which he said the board will not consider until there is adequate legal input.
“Until a special state's attorney is appointed or the situation changes, the board will not be taking up any issue where legal advice is required, i.e. the proposed Wind Energy Conversion System, WECS zoning ordinance,” said Spencer.
The WECS update is being done in anticipation of Apex Clean Energy filing for permits to construct a wind turbine project in northern Piatt County.