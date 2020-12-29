The Monticello Chamber Commerce had big plans for 2020. A Realtor lunch to help the real estate community. Social events. Member lunches. The annual Chamber Expo and Christmas Parade.
The organization quickly shifted gears in March when COVID-19 canceled most of that.
Instead of helping mostly dues-paying Chamber members, it was time to help all businesses in town; ones struggling for survival amidst state-mandated shutdowns.
“Our goal this entire time was to help with all businesses in town, whether they were a chamber member or not,” said Jim Singleton, the 2020 Chamber president. “Our job is to help businesses, and it was time to get away from ‘oh, you’re not a member, we’re not going to assist you.’ We were all in this together.”
2020 was also a challenge for first-year director Shelly Crawford Stock, who had been installed as both the Chamber and Monticello Main Street director less than two months prior to the business shutdowns in March.
But when coronavirus set through the world on its end, she sprung into action.
Within days of in-person dining being banned in the spring, her Eat Around Monticello Facebook page offered a one-stop shop for those still wishing to patronize local restaurants.
In conjunction with the City of Monticello, parklets allowed for outdoor dining to be expanded downtown. It was so popular that the parklets continued into November, and there is a good chance they will return in 2021, COVID or not.
In addition, a gift card program allowed people to get immediate revenue to restaurants and bars, Crawford-Stock told Chamber members at the annual meeting, held online Dec. 14.
Other activities that were held included the weekly Farmer’s Market, a State of the City address via Zoom, a pet-friendly “Woofstock,” a couple of outdoor concerts on the courthouse square, and drive-by and online visits with Santa earlier this month.
A couple of businesses even held grand openings during the pandemic: Holly’s Country Canning and Tractor Supply Co.
Businesses seemed appreciative, with Chamber membership increasing from 100 to about 150 businesses in 2020.
“We had quite a bit going on, we put a lot into the mix. They were different things done differently than we normally would have done them,” said Crawford-Stock.
“It has been a very interesting year, as everybody knows. The Chamber has worked very hard to adapt and change a lot of stuff on the fly. I credit a lot of that to Shelly and her quick thinking,” added Singleton.
With vaccines starting to be administered, all are hoping for a more normal 2021. But Crawford-Stock said she will still be cautious, at least for now.
“Next year, we still don’t know when we will be able to operate normally. It’s a matter of figuring out what are the smart ways to help out our members in this coming year. It’s still going to be a little different,” Crawford-Stock said at the meeting.
Even with that, she hopes to do plenty next year: A rescheduled Realtor lunch, after-hours gatherings including one at the Monticello Railway Museum, Chamber luncheons and more if guidelines allow.
Behind the scenes, Crawford-Stock said she also plans to:
– Continue to improve and expand communication methods;
– improve operational efficiency;
– expand membership locally and possibly include Bement businesses since their Chamber of Commerce is currently inactive;
– rebuild the Chamber committee structure and volunteer base; and
– find opportunities to offer promotion, solutions and benefits to membership.
As for tourism efforts, hopes are to continue radio, online and print advertising to promote the community.
Chamber directors elected
A 12-member slate of directors was also approved at the online annual meeting Dec. 14: They include:
– Immediate Past President: Jim Singleton
– President: Rory Wright, First State Bank
– Vice-President: Sarah Ross, Kirby Medical Center
– Directors: Kyle Koester, Koester Homes; Jim Ayers, CIM-TEK; Pete Bergstrom, Bergie’s; Vic Zimmerman, Monticello School District; Nicole Stewart, Hartfield Book Co.; Molly Loftus, Kelly’s Accounting Service; Jeff Zumwalt, Bespoke Gift Co.; Baley Milton, Piatt County Farm Bureau; and Jim Stetson, Piatt County FS.
Crawford-Stock also thanked the major chamber sponsors: First State Bank, Kelly’s Accounting Service; CIM-TEK Filtration, Burgess & Cline, Subway of Monticello and B&A Screen Printing.