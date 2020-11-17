19-year-straight run for Christmas on the Hill in Cerro Gordo will end, as the town’s American Legion Auxiliary has announced it will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns.
“This year the COVID virus has presented the organization with much more to consider. After much deliberation and not being able to safely have the activity, the decision was made to cancel it for this year,” said Auxiliary member Suzanne Shambaugh.
In previous years, Christmas on the Hill has been held on the first Saturday of December. The Auxiliary hopes to resume the tradition in December of 2021.
Christ Lutheran Live Nativity canceled
Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello (on Old Route 47) has announced it will not host the annual Live Nativity Display, which had been scheduled for Dec. 5. The current COVID-19 environment precludes the church from being able to put on an event and assure the safety of participants and attendees.
Church leaders said they appreciate everyone who has attended in past years, and hope to resume the Live Nativity in December of 2021.