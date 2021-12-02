The Cerro Gordo American Legion Auxiliary will host an abbreviated Christmas on the Hill celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4. Santa will be present for pictures between 4:30 and 6 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate, cookies and games. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Those events will be held in the legion parking lot, so dress warm.
Lineup for the 6 p.m. parade down Main Street will be at 5:45 p.m. Registration starts at 5 p.m. Sign up to enter the decorated golf cart or bicycle contest of the parade. The theme is “Winter Wonderland.” For more information on the parade, call or text 217-423-2377 or 307-421-6932 or email frazierk27@hotmail.com or bajric@comcast.net.