Bespoke Gift Company in Monticello has created Monticello Main Street America miniatures. Included are depictions of the Piatt County Courthouse, along with downtown buildings including Bespoke, Bergie’s, The Brown Bag, Hartfield Book Company, Prairie Fire, and Main Street Mercantile.
Except for the courthouse, buildings are about 4 inches long, 2 inches wide and 3 inches high.
In this photo, Bespoke owner Jeff Zumwalt, who laser engraves gifts, presents a village to Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner. Some of the buildings are seen in the other photos.