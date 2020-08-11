U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) has awarded Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) grants totaling $442,759.48 to four fire departments in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.
Included is a $2,380.95 grant for the Cisco Fire Protection District.
The grants will be used to purchase items such as Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) packs amongst other things depending on the department.
Others receiving grants:
–Decatur Fire Department, $271,090.91
–Godfrey Fire Protection District, $168,400.00
–Taylorville Fire Department, $887.62
“I’m proud to support these grants in Congress because they are critical to helping our fire departments protect themselves and the citizens they serve. This is especially true amongst the Coronavirus pandemic. Taxpayers in these communities pay into the system and it’s important they see the benefits,” said Davis.
“This is an incredible bonus for the District since approximately 95% of our funding comes from property taxes and the rest from grants and donations making capital purchases such as this difficult. It is programs such as this that make a tremendous impact on departments by allowing them to make such purchases which in turn contributes to the safety of the firefighters and citizens. This award will help the GFPD provide the best service we can to the citizens of Godfrey and the safety of our firefighters for many years to come,” said Chief Eric Cranmer, Godfrey Fire Protection District.