While the Cisco village board does not see a cannabis seller or grower locating within its town limits, it has left the door open just a crack to allowing sales in the village.
But it was a remote possibility outlined to the board at its meeting Dec. 9. After being told that state statute does not allow sales within 250 feet of residentially zoned areas, board member Gary Pirtle responded, “that’s Cisco.”
It would also require a zoning amendment with a public hearing to outline where such businesses would be allowed. The village has a zoning ordinance, but currently has no active zoning board of appeals to consider changes.
“It would be pretty hard to find a spot within the city limits,” added Pirtle. “Besides that, we don’t have law enforcement here. I don’t think it’s worth our time. It’s expensive just to have zoning stuff.”
Setbacks are even further for cannabis growers, starting at 1,500 feet from homes.
“We’re already out,” said Village Board President Paula Chumbley of the mostly-residential nature of the community.
Audience member Mike Schwarze encouraged the board not to close the door completely, on the remote chance a grower would like to locate there.
“Now, the cultivation center, as an activist of agriculture like myself, that could bring huge bucks for you guys,” he said.
Board member Sean Bowsher somewhat agreed, saying, “if by some happenstance someone wants to invest a million dollars, we can always revisit this.”
So instead of voting “yes” or “no” on the subject of sales, the board instead tabled the issue indefinitely.
Siren
The lack of an operational emergency siren was discussed, with the hopes that a state grant will finally come through to fund one.
“I’ve been told the money’s been allotted, but can’t be distributed,” said Chumbley, noting the village has been on a list for years to receive state funds for the project. Hopes are that, with changes in state administration, the money will be freed up.
“We had a close call,” said audience member Rob Bennett, referring to the May tornado that caused substantial damage to homes, a grain bin and trees in the village. Luckily, there were no serious injuries reported.
Chumbley said she would continue to contact state agencies in Springfield about possible funding for an emergency siren.
Expanding the two-way stop at Ellis and Illinois streets into a four-way stop was discussed, mostly due to concerns of vehicle speeds from motorists. No action was taken, but the village will investigate the possibility with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
In other action:
–the board decided to pay Schwarze the remaining amount he is owed on a contract to demolish the former post office. There had been concern that the ground had not been leveled enough, but Schwarze said the process of leaving part of the ground slightly below grade is common and allows for new owners to build it up as they see fit;
–Trevor Blackburn was officially sworn into office as a new board member, replacing longtime board member Bill Sago, who is moving out of town. Blackburn was approved in November by a 4-3 vote, with Chumbley breaking the tie;
–Village Attorney Amy Rupiper encouraged board members – especially newer ones – to take Open Meetings Act training in order to be up to speed on changes in the state law;
–the village may sell old village-owned Christmas lights to an interested party; and
–the village will contact a company about possibly elevating a sidewalk near the village hall to get it closer to the proper grade.
Will they or won’t they?
An update on where some Piatt County cities and villages stand on allowing recreational marijuana sales and cultivation within their town limits.
Bement – NO, the board has approved an ordinance 4-0 (two members absent) “Prohibiting cannabis business establishments within the village of Bement.”
Cerro Gordo – YES, a vote has been taken to allow sales.
DeLand – YES, the board has decided to allow sales in commercially zoned areas. A formal ordinance will be voted on later, and approval of the added 3 percent sales tax on sales is also expected.
Hammond – NO, the village board voted to ban sales, which was updated recently to include a ban on the sale of marijuana paraphernalia.
Mansfield – No formal action has been taken, with the village board aware that recreational sales would be allowed under state code.
Monticello – A moratorium on sellers and cultivation centers has been initiated to give the city council more time to study the issue. The 3 percent sales tax was approved in case sales are allowed.