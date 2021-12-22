CISCO — Some residents of Cisco pleaded with their village leaders on Dec. 13 to implement measures to prevent dog attacks like the one that killed one dog and sent its owner to the hospital last month.
“I want it to be known in the minutes that I’m concerned about it,” said Mitch Estep, a neighbor of the dogs that were the aggressors in the incident. “With my family, I have to express that.”
On Nov. 23, Piatt County Sheriff’s Police were called to a residence in Cisco, where at least two pit bulls escaped their owner and attacked a Chihuahua-corgi mix that was being taken on a walk by its owner, who tried to break up the fight and was bitten more than 30 times.
The Chihuahua-corgi mix died from the attack.
The owner’s injuries included losing a portion of one ear, according to the report from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Police.
It was the second report of those dogs from that Cisco residence attacking a dog and injuring an owner. The other one was March 2 of last year. The situation was similar: Dogs attacked a woman walking her pet. The woman received a bite wound but was not seriously injured.
“My biggest concern is this is not a first offense,” Estep said.
With state laws on the books banning dogs from running at large as well as more recent ones placing restrictions on dogs deemed aggressive, Cisco resident Linda Barnett asked the village board if anything else could be done to prevent a similar occurrence.
“This shouldn’t have happened,” Barnett said. “Whatever needs to be done, needs to be done so that it doesn’t happen again. That end of town has children down there.”
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang responded to the Nov. 23 call. He attended the village board session to answer questions, such as the status of possible criminal charges.
“I drafted that (report) and sent it to animal control and the state’s attorney’s office, so they’re still reviewing the police report on that,” Vogelzang said.
“I know she (State’s Attorney Sarah Perry) had looked at a couple of different things and was trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
The man injured in last month’s incident is a son of Cisco village board member Ron Weishaar, who listed the injuries his son had received.
“He had a total of 37 bites. Between his hands, his ankles, he had two very deep bites on his buttocks; of course his ear, we didn’t realize until later in the process that the top of the ear was gone. But they also had ripped the ear away from the body and he had 27 stitches down the back of the ear to re-attach it and to hold it on,” Weishaar said.
Cisco has no local animal control officer. Weishaar said that, even if it did, it will not completely fix the issue.
“The village of Cisco has had an animal control officer in the past,” Weishaar said. “The problem became there was no place to take these dogs.”
Other towns have found places to take impounded animals, including Bement, DeLand and Cerro Gordo. The village board will research whether those could be possibilities for Cisco. No action could be taken at the Dec. 13 meeting since it was not an action item on the agenda.
Barnett asked if the dog involved in the attack had been euthanized. Piatt County Animal Control Officer Theresa Camfield said it had not, but that it had been in quarantine to make sure it did not have rabies, a requirement after dog bites.
The possibility of a local animal control ordinance was discussed, including the requirement of a fence for dog owners, at least those who have aggressive animals.
Vogelzang said that may be hard to enforce.
“The question is identifying which type of dog is going to require that type of fencing,” he said. “Are you going to say everybody with a dog has to have a fence? If your dog bites somebody you have to have a fence? If it’s a certain type of dog? That’s something I’d work with your attorney on.”
Village President Paula Chumbley agreed measures are needed to avoid future dog attacks, but said it may be a difficult task to monitor, especially things like a fence mandate.
“Who’s going to go around and say, ‘She has a dog. He has a dog?’ I don’t know who has a dog,” Chumbley said.
The Nov. 23 incident
According to the police report obtained by the Journal-Republican through a Freedom of Information Act request, Vogelzang responded to Cisco at 12:33 p.m. Nov. 23 after being advised two dogs had attacked another dog and killed it, along with injuring its owner.
The two pit bulls are brothers, approximately 4 years old. The injured man thought a third pit bull might have also been involved. The homeowner said there was a third dog at the home at the time, but claimed that it did not get out.
The report said the homeowner was walking one of her pit bulls on a leash when the owner of the Chihuahua-corgi walked by. Admitting her pit bull did not like other dogs, it escaped from her and began attacking the other animal.
When she went into the house to call for help, a second dog escaped and joined the attack.
An unnamed person arrived and was able to secure both dogs back into their residence.
The report estimated the man sustained 35 to 36 puncture wounds on both legs, buttocks, hands and ear. He was transported to Kirby Medical Center, then subsequently transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Weishaar said his son, who lives in Nashville, manages a restaurant but cannot fully work because the wounds on his hands are not completely covered in order to heal.
He said plastic surgery will also be required to repair the injured ear.
“We are concerned about the eventual cost, because going to the plastic surgeon is a very expensive proposition,” Weishaar said, noting there had been two ambulance transports and a pair of hospital stays, in addition to a subsequent visit to an urgent care facility.
The owner of the dogs that reportedly attacked said they have shock collars, but they were not wearing them when the incident occurred, according to the police report.
State law does not allow a dog to run at large. In addition, the “Justice for Buddy Act” — a 2019 law in response to a Yorkie that was attacked and killed by an aggressive dog in Hanover Park — places further restrictions on dogs deemed aggressive. In addition, if an owner is declared “reckless,” he or she can be banned from owning a dog for one to three years.