The Cisco United Methodist Church will host its annual Chili Cook-Off/Supper and Pie Auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Cisco Center.
The chili judging will begin at 4p.m., followed by the pie auction at 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in the chili cook off.
Donations are accepted and all proceeds will go towards missions.
If you are interested in competing in the chili cook-off or donating a pie to the auction, please contact Veronica Seevers at 217-433-1304.