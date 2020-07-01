The next time the Monticello city council meets, it will be face-to-face for the first time since March 9. City Administrator Terry Summers announced at the council’s most recent session that it will meet inside the city council chambers for it’s next meeting on July 13.
Since the onset of COVID-19-related safety measures in March, the city has been using Go To Meeting web conferencing to convene remotely, allowing citizens to “attend” that way as well.
“I think the mayor is wanting to hold the city council meeting here at city hall in the council chambers on July 13,” said City Administrator Terry Summers at the June 22 city council meeting.
The in-person meeting is possible now that Illinois has moved into Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which loosens some of the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place.
The city’s planning and zoning board will meet on July 20, its first since Jan. 21, also in person. The major item on that agenda will be a planned use development proposal from Spencer Atkins, the developer who is considering a purchase and re-development of the Pepsin Hill property near downtown Monticello.
The council first approved a temporary license agreement with Atkins on Feb. 24, giving him 60 days of exclusive right to develop potential plans for the property, which was cleaned up by the city in 2005 after the former Pepsin Syrup factory was razed.
After COVID-related shutdowns, that deadline was increased by 60 days by council action in April. Last week the council added another 30 days to that agreement, giving Atkins until about Aug. 19 to be the sole developer negotiating with the city.
“Continuing down this COVID-19 path, progress has been limited on the part of both the developer and city staff. Per review, city staff is asking for an extension of 90 days (from the original deadline) for the temporary license agreement,” said Summers.
Music on Main
The city and Monticello Main Street invited community members to the Courthouse Square for Music on Main on June 19, where a crowd showed up to hear live music and eat at expanded outdoor seating. The effort received high marks from council members and city officials.
“It was really good to see people up on the square again, and Kudos to the city and staff and the restaurant owners who were able to put all that together,” said Alderman John Frerichs, who said he ventured uptown with his family.
Summers echoed that sentiment, saying that it was due to the efforts of City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland, Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock, the public works department, and restaurant owners who provided additional seating.
“Having something to do on a Friday night, it takes a lot of effort from a lot of different people, and those folks stepped up to the plate, and I can’t thank them enough,” said Summers.
Police Chief John Carter added that there were no reports of disturbances at the event.
Mayor Larry Stoner asked residents to patronize local restaurants as much as possible, noting that “we have 22, you know. They have had a lot of operational changes thrown at them in these last few weeks, many of which hinge on things they cannot control.”
Masks available
Thanks to a fundraiser spearheaded by Piatt County CARES and A Small Hand, masks have been purchased for community members who need them, and are available at the Monticello police station.
Former resident Josh Winters – who now lives in China – helped procure the masks.
“If anyone is in need of a mask, come by and we’ll make sure you can get one,” said Police Chief John Carter.
For more information, call the police department at 217-762-7727.
In other action:
–Alderman Rodney Burris reminded the city that action still needs to be taken on the cannabis sales issue in town. A moratorium on cannabis licenses was implemented last year to give the council time to consider the issue more thoroughly. Mayor Stoner said there had been conversations recently among city staff on bringing the discussion back to the council table; and
–the council approved a resolution setting aside $100,000 in motor fuel taxes for the annual oil and chip street program. The program will include a new surface for Spruce Lane in the Evergreen Subdivision.