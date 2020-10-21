The City of Monticello may look to hire a fundraising expert/campaign manager to kickstart the 30-acre recreation project on the west edge of town.
After purchasing the land in 2009, progress has been limited to some infrastructure work. After coming up with a conceptual design and the necessary permitting to move forward, the city at one point started a multi-year plan to install infrastructure using its own workers, but the city council halted it after being told utilities would have to be run under high-pressure gas lines.
Last year, the Monticello Recreation Foundation formed community committees in an attempt to raise the estimated $10 million needed to build the ball fields, walking path and pond, but that effort also fell short.
City Administrator Terry Summers told the council Oct. 13 that it has been difficult for the foundation to meet and strategize during the COVID-19 crisis, and that funds raised were closer to $10,000, not $10 million.
He asked alderpeople what they thought about hiring a campaign manager to help the foundation get fundraising going.
“It would be someone who obviously has experience,” said Summers. “This group (Recreation Foundation) is a group of volunteers. They try to do everything they can, but may be to a point where a campaign manager of some sort can help direct them, assist them, in whatever way, shape or form they need.”
Mike Koon liked the idea, saying it is important to keep the project in the public eye.
“I support the idea of having a campaign manager,” he said. “The Foundation is not set up to raise $10 million. We need somebody who can spearhead it. I think that we need to get some momentum. We had some momentum and its completely died out.”
Rodney Burris countered that, “excitement is awesome, but is useless without money,” and that it may be difficult to put additional dollars into a city budget proposal for 2021 that is currently in the red.
“It’s hard to justify that investment when we’re projecting over $136,000 in deficit already,” added Burris.
He asked how Rantoul is funding a 60-acre recreation project in that community.
City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said Rantoul plans to fund construction with bonds that would be paid off through future revenues, something she called “risky” for what Monticello wants to accomplish.
McFarland added the Rantoul project is aimed more at revenue generating by hosting tournaments, whereas the main goal in Monticello is to take care of local recreation needs.
“Right now the city owns only the T-ball fields, so we’ve got baseball teams that are playing at DeLand and White Heath and using some other fields,” noted Koon.
The city also has access to one less field compared a year ago, since one of the fields previously used at the high school was eliminated in its construction and renovation project.
Mary Vogt asked if the city’s recreation needs have changed since the current layout was devised several years ago.
“What are the current needs?” she asked, noting an increase in youth taking part in travel leagues.
Summers said that, while there has been a draw in some sports from local rec to travel ball, there is still a significant need for rec space locally. He pointed out that junior football gets consistent numbers, and the soccer continues to be popular.
The idea of changing the rec project layout is an option, one that was discussed at a Recreation Foundation public meeting in August of 2019 to net input on the effort.
Wendall Brock thought it might be wise to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic eases before hiring someone to help fundraise.
“I don’t think you’re going to get any conscious effort to move forward from the public on this until we’re rid of this,” said Brock, pointing to the mask he was wearing for safety reasons at the council session.
“If this is gone in six months, let’s go play ball, let’s do all the things we want to do. It’s a dream place, let’s go build the dream,” he added. “This (COVID) is what’s screwing up the dream right now.”
John Frerichs countered that planning could start sooner, since construction is not likely for two to three years.
“Maybe secure some verbal or written commitments,” he said, possibly giving the caveat that COVID issues lessen before the funds are delivered. “What I find often is that the answer is always going to be ‘no’ if nobody’s asking.”
Alderman Tom Reed also felt it would take some action to get the project going again.
“I know we’ve sat on it for a long time,” said Reed. “I think we need to do something with it. If it takes a manager to try to generate funds, let’s go.”
The council directed Summers to gather information on a campaign manager and report back at a future meeting.
Streetscape extension
The council approved a $5,500 contract with Chastain and Associates to prepare an application for a possible Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant.
The city used a $1.2 million ITEP grant in 2000 for downtown streetscape work, including lighting and sidewalk and curb renovations of about nine blocks of the downtown business district.
Downtown improvement continued after the grant funds were used, and has included six alleyways being resurfaced, three parking lots improved, Nick’s Park renovated, two site demolitions, three remediation projects, and five blocks of streetscape expansion.
If a new grant is received, the effort will jump to the other side of Market Street along Pepsin Hill with sidewalks, lighting consistent with downtown, and an extension of the city bicycle path to the North Park Street/West Railroad Street intersection as part of a North Park Street reroute.
Cost would be an estimated $500,000 for the streetscape work and $200,000 for the bike path extension.