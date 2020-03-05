It looks likes an office building currently owned by Kirby Medical Center will end up in the hands of a local governmental entity.
But it apparently will not be Piatt County.
The Monticello city council on Monday will consider a letter of intent to to purchase the 13,900-square-foot North State Street Professional Building at 1109 N. State Street in Monticello.
The city feels the 1980s building could help them with some space crunches.
“As we have addressed the space needs of the public works department in recent years, the purpose of this possible property acquisition is to continue those efforts towards addressing the space needs of some of the other city departments and their respective personnel,” said Monticello City Administrator Terry Summers in a memorandum included in Monday's agenda packet.
The sale price is $20,000, the same as was offered the county in November. The county board voted down the purchase by a 3-3 vote on Feb. 13 amid concerns over tenant exclusions that would not allow rental to primary care physicians and other health-related businesses.
After the county voted it down, Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse said the city contacted him about the possibility of buying it instead. In the meantime, the county took another vote on Feb. 27, this time approving the sale by a 4-1 tally.
But by that time, Tenhouse had rescinded his offer to the county with the caveat that it could go back on the table if he received communication jointly from the county board and state's attorney's office.
Tenhouse said the hospital has moved on, and that the county is out of the running.
“Our focus now is just on the city,” he said.
“Our goal as to get it into the hands of the municipality to provide the greater good for the community,” added Tenhouse. “It will end up with a good owner doing good things with it. That's what we wanted.”
The county was approached first because it already owns the adjacent Piatt County Office Building and county nursing home. The PCOB formerly served as Kirby Hospital, and was sold to the county in 2005 after the new Kirby Medical Center was constructed.
If approved by the city council on Monday, the resolution provides a 90-day due diligence period and allows for a binding purchase and sales agreement to be negotiated by the mayor, city clerk, city administrator and city attorney.