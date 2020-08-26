Cannabis sales and growing in Monticello will be of the medical variety only as a result of action taken by the city council on Monday (Aug. 24).
Sales of recreational marijuana, legalized in Illinois in January, will not be allowed after the 5-3 vote that amends the city's zoning code in regards to cannabis.
Two of the three voting against the motion felt the city should consider recreational sales in order to take advantage of a new sales tax base.
“I think we need to look at this more through a business lens to put the City of Monticello first with a revenue source,” said Alderman John Frerichs. “I think it would be very important for us to be more proactive and see this more as a business decision than an emotional or personal decision.”
He also stated that communities that opted out in California sometimes saw black markets for marijuana develop more readily than in those that allowed regulated sales.
Alderman Rodney Burris, one of the five to vote for the text amendment that bans recreational sales, disagreed.
“Talking to law enforcement, the thing that I found out most is the black market will always be there,” said Burris. “I understand what you are saying, but I don't see that we will get the benefits that have been promised.”
Council member Mike Koon was also against opt out, noting that those wishing to locate dispensaries or growing facilities would still need a special use permit from the city.
“To completely opt out means we never hear those (proposals), and I would be opposed to opting out,” said Koon. “There are other ways to control it, through zoning. If they need a conditional use they all have to come to the city council for us to approve or deny specific requests, so we can investigate those individually. By opting out, we never hear those.”
Mayor Larry Stoner pointed out that the ordinance can be changed in the future if the council wishes to allow a recreational cannabis business to locate in the city.
Even if a business wants to pursue medical cannabis sales, the amended city code limits where they can locate due to setbacks. The 1,000 foot setbacks dispensaries need to be from green spaces and schools mean there are only three areas where they could locate: Near the Piatt County Public Safety Building, and portions in or around Wilkin Commercial Park on Old Route 47 and Bensyl Commercial Park near the northside Circle K Gas Station.
Growers and cultivators would need to locate at least 1,000 feet from cemeteries, parks and places of worship, and 2,500 feet from daycares and schools.
Legal counsel advised the city that medical marijuana businesses could be regulated, but not unreasonably denied. On the recreational side, the city can opt out completely.
Council follows PZB recommendation
The Monticello planning and zoning board on Aug. 17 voted 4-3 to limit cannabis sales to medical marijuana only. Medical marijuana cultivation would also be allowed, but the PZB went with staff recommendations to not allow recreational cannabis sales.
“This proposed ordinance addresses the desires expressed by the city council that spoke at the July 27th city council meeting,” said City Administrator Terry Summers. He noted that four of eight aldermen spoke out against recreational sales. Summers did note that the other half of the council did not express their desires on the subject at that July 27 session.
The zoning text amendment endorsed by the PZB also limits where medical cannabis operations could locate. Dispensaries must be at least 1,000 feet from daycares, cemeteries, parks, places of worships and schools.
Growers/cultivators would need to be that distance from cemeteries, parks and places of worship, and 2,500 feet from daycares and schools.
Summers said the setbacks mean medical marijuana sales could not occur in the downtown business district. They would essentially be limited to areas south near the Piatt County Public Safety Building, and portions in or around Wilkin Commercial Park on Old Route 47 and Bensyl Commercial Park near the northside Circle K gas station.
A push to increase the 1,000-foot setbacks to 1,320 feet was voted down 4-3.
Michael Beem pushed for the increased distance, expressing his feeling that stricter guidelines could, among other things, help limit drug use.
“It’s a loss of revenue, and I understand that, but we can’t let money lead us,” said Beem. “You can cite any study you want to site that marijuana is not a gateway drug. That is not the case. I can list off person after person after person that I individually know” whom he said moved from marijuana to other drugs.
“There is a moral and ethical idea of kindness that is not worth any amount of sales tax revenue, in my opinion,” he said.
The city was advised by legal counsel that, while recreational sales could be banned, accommodations must be made for medical marijuana sales according to state law. When asked if setbacks could also be implemented for additional categories, attorney Dan Bolin said that could be a slippery slope.
“Sure, you can add buffers on other buildings,” he said. But, added Bolin, you cannot be “unreasonable” when putting limits on the availability of medical cannabis.
PZB Chairman Mike Hawkins said he was willing to consider sales of recreational cannabis if the city wanted it as a revenue stream.
“There’s tax money, and if that’s a revenue stream the city could benefit from, I’d at least consider it,” said Hawkins.
The PZB eventually voted 4-3 to allow medical cannabis sales and growing only. Voting “yes” were Hawkins, Elaine Yoon, Amber Goebel and Gerald Day. Voting against it were Beem, Shawn Spillman and Marthaan Riegel. Hawkins broke a 3-3 tie with his “yes” vote. His tie-breaking “no” vote defeated a previous vote to increase setbacks.